Sun Prairie police are investigating a March 6 report of a gunshot wound to a male juvenile in the 700 block of Frances Court.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded to a residence at 8 p.m., where they found a patient with a wound. EMS responded and transported the patient to a Madison hospital.
Cox said police are investigating whether the gunshot wound whether the wound was accidentally or intentionally self-inflicted because the juvenile was in critical condition, but now listed as being in stable condition.
Teen to be referred for alleged fraud
Police are referring a 14-year-old Sun Prairie male to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office for fraudulent use of a credit card/financial information in connection with a March 3 incident.
Sun Prairie officers are referring a 14-year-old male suspect for possible charges of fraudulent use of a credit card or personal financial information in connection with several purchases not authorized by the credit card owner.
Cox said police learned that it was possible someone copied down the complainant’s card information at a business. Police checked the video from that location and identified a possible suspect.
Officers then questioned the suspect, who admitted to using the card to make several purchases. Cox said police are still gathering reports about the allegedly fraudulent purchases made by the suspect.
Mazomanie woman apprehended for Burke crash
Dane County deputies apprehended a 34-year-old Mazomanie woman in connection with a March 5 incident that resulted in an electrical outage for Madison Gate & Electric customers.
According to Lt. Krista Ewers-Hayes, at 9:08 a.m., Dane County deputies responded with Madison Fire Rescue to the area of Highway 51 and Daentl Road in the Town of Burke for a reported traffic crash.
The driver of a single sport utility vehicle left the roadway and struck a nearby power pole. The partially-downed power lines began arcing in the rain and became a significant hazard to other drivers and first responders.
Madison Police Department officers responded to assist with traffic control at area intersections due to the power outages with the traffic lights.
MG&E personnel arrived to assist in making the scene safe and were able to restore area power outages within two hours.
Deputies apprehended a 34 year-old Mazomanie woman in custody for first offense Operating While Intoxicated with a Restricted Controlled Substance.
Ewers-Hayes said the woman was the sole occupant of the 2020 Kia SUV which struck the pole and there were no reported injuries. Deputies will include charges for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, along with citations for Failure to Maintain Control and a Seatbelt Violation.
Males arrested for bail jumping
Sun Prairie police arrested two Sun Prairie males — ages 61 and 17 — in connection with a March 6 traffic stop attempt on Davison Drive.
Cox said officers responded to the 200 block of Davison Drive after being tipped that a suspect with a warrant was in that vicinity. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver was slow to stop. Police eventually stopped the vehicle and placed both occupants under arrest:
• Gregory Conner, 61, from Sun Prairie was cited for retail theft in connection with a 2021 case, and operating without a valid driver’s license, then arrested for felony bail jumping;
• Santana James, 17, of Sun Prairie for a warrant. Both were transported to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes