Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Logo (2022)

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue had many members enrolled in Certification Courses this spring.

SPFR recently congratulated the following people on furthering their knowledge and education to serve the Sun Prairie community:

Christopher Alexander, Driver Operator - Aerial;

Ike Bedford, Entry Level Firefighter & EMT- Basic

Kurt Collins, Firefighter 1

Ron Chester, Firefighter 1

Corey Dahmen, Emergency Services Instructor 1 & Fire Officer 1

Kenny Kim, Emergency Services Instructor 1& Fire Officer 1

Kalee Miller, Entry Level Firefighter

Mark Mlekush, Fire Officer 2

Adam Nieft, EMT - Basic

Skylar Potts, Driver Operator

Derek Weum, Fire Officer 2

Joshua Wise, Entry Level Firefighter