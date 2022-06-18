Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue had many members enrolled in Certification Courses this spring.
SPFR recently congratulated the following people on furthering their knowledge and education to serve the Sun Prairie community:
Christopher Alexander, Driver Operator - Aerial;
Ike Bedford, Entry Level Firefighter & EMT- Basic
Kurt Collins, Firefighter 1
Ron Chester, Firefighter 1
Corey Dahmen, Emergency Services Instructor 1 & Fire Officer 1
Kenny Kim, Emergency Services Instructor 1& Fire Officer 1
Kalee Miller, Entry Level Firefighter
Mark Mlekush, Fire Officer 2
Adam Nieft, EMT - Basic
Skylar Potts, Driver Operator
Derek Weum, Fire Officer 2
Joshua Wise, Entry Level Firefighter
