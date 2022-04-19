Public Health Madison Dane County is looking for information about a dog that bit a person on Monday April 18, 2022 between 10 a.m. and noon on the walking trails in the prairie area near the Sun Prairie Dog Park located on South Bird Street.
The bite occurred when the running loose and the victim was on the trail and was approached by the dog.
The person who received the dog bite did not see any owner or other person with the dog at the time of the bite.
The dog is described as a large black dog with medium length hair coat and wearing a possibly blue collar with tags.
Individuals with information about this incident should call the Police and Fire Dispatcher at 608-255-2345 and ask for an Animal Services Officer.
If the dog is not found, the bite victim may be required to complete a series of expensive shots to prevent rabies.
PHMDC responds to more than 500 animal bites each year. To reduce animal bites:
• When walking a dog, shorten the leash and leave enough space between your dog and anyone passing by to avoid contact.
• Teach children how to safely interact with pets, avoid hugging or kissing dogs and always ask permission before petting someone’s animal.
• Don’t use your legs or arms to break up a dog fight; instead, find an object to break them apart.
• If you or your pet are involved in a bite situation, always treat it like a car accident by exchanging contact information with the other pet's owner.