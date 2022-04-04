Sun Prairie Utilities has been awarded a 2021 Certificate of Excellence in Reliability by the American Public Power Association, a trade group representing more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities, for achieving exceptional electric reliability in 2021.
“Sun Prairie Utilities is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations with innovative, reliable, and sustainable services,” said Utility Manager Rick Wicklund. “We are proud to receive this recognition. It is a testament to the hard work of our staff who ensure that we keep our community powered.”
Compared to national reliability data in 2021, SPU ranked in the top twenty-five percent of utilities based on system disruption data. APPA helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data through its subscription-based eReliability Tracker service.
Once per year, APPA’s Reliability Team compares this data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities.
“Once again, public power utilities have demonstrated their commitment to providing highly reliable power to their customers,” said Alex Hofmann, APPA’s Vice President of Technical and Operations Services. “We commend these utilities for their hard work when it comes to keeping the lights on in their communities.”