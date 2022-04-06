District 4 voters picked David Virgell to replace retiring alder Mary Polenske on Election Day over Russ Wied by 160 votes, according to preliminary vote totals from the Sun Prairie City Clerk's office.
Virgell tallied 692 votes to 432 for Wied, who was running his first campaign for District 4 Alder.
Looking at the results in each of District 4’s five wards, Virgell finished better in each one. The closest tally occurred in Ward 24, where Virgell received 21 more votes than Wied’s 10.
Three voters cast write-in votes in District 4.
“I was surprised,” Wied replied when asked about his reaction to the results. “I thought it would be a closer race.”
"Very happy and honored," Virgell offered, "and my wife is extremely relieved she says she can't believe how calm I was."
Wied offered a theory about why he lost the race to Virgell, however.
“I believe that more liberal voters came to vote for the school district race and selected the liberal opponent for District 4,” Wied said, adding that he thought the turnout was typical for a spring election.
"It seemed to be a decent turnout and I was a bit surprised how long it took to get the results," Virgell observed. "Not as many votes we would have gotten during a primary, but good. I hope the numbers increase, along with voter participation in the future. Those truly committed to our city showed up and made the difference."
Wied said he plans to remain active after his campaign. “I plan on using the connections that I’ve made with city government to stay informed and communicate concerns in District 4 and get more involved as a citizen. I would like to thank David Virgell for entering the race and pushing me to experience so much more than I would have otherwise.”
Virgell said he intends to begin the petition drive to get a signal installed on Highway 19 immediately.
"I need to deliver on my word and do my part at getting some traffic control at Highway 19 and Westmount," Virgell said. "I think we can finally get something done there as a united community. I am also excited to learn more and do my part at serving the citizens of Sun Prairie."
The District 4 Alder-Elect offered a lengthy list of thank-yous when asked for additional comments.
"I am grateful for my lovely wife, Kasia, who got me started and the Best Campaign Manager in the history of Sun Prairie -- Al Guyant -- for all his hard work and mentorship. I want to thank Bill Connors for his knowledge and coaching," Virgell said.
"I want to also thank all those who endorsed me -- Dane County Democratic Party, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin, South Central Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO; former Alders Al Guyant, Bill Connors along with former School Board Member Marilyn Ruffin; current Alders Steve Stocker, Faustina Bohling, Bob Jokisch and Maureen Crombie. Special Thanks to the Frank Family for sign support and Russ Wied for being an amazing sport throughout this campaign," Virgell said.
"Thanks also to Christopher Mertes, Bill Baker and Andy Schoenherr for giving a platform to speak and express myself," Virgell added. "My job East Madison Toyota for allowing me the flexibility to run a strong Campaign and most importantly to every citizen that voted for me and gave me this wonderful opportunity to serve this amazing city, Sun Prairie."
Other Sun Prairie alder contests
Uncontested races in Districts 1, 2 and 3 resulted in victories for incumbent Steve Stocker, newcomer Brent Eisberner and incumbent Maureen Crombie.
In District 2, Eisberner’s challenger, Angie Yang, announced she was dropping out of the race, but her name still appeared on the ballot. She received 440 votes to 587 for Eisberner. Six voters wrote in names in the District 2 race.
In District 1, Stocker received 825 votes against 14 write-ins. In District 3, Crombie received 607 votes to 16 write-ins.
Citywide turnout
A total of 4,142 ballots were cast citywide out of a total of 21,458 eligible voters for a 19% citywide voter turnout, according to figures compiled by the Sun Prairie City Clerk's Office. A total of 1,741 absentee ballots were cast in the April 5 election in the city.