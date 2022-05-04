Dane County Board Supervisor Analiese Eicher on May 4 announced that she is entering the race for State Assembly District 46.
As a proud member of the Democratic Party, Eicher said she will build upon the legacy of outgoing Rep. Gary Hebl.
Eicher said the 46th District has come to expect its representative in the Assembly to be their voice, and she said she has a 16 year track record; she’s advocated for a better Wisconsin, she’s taken on important policy fights and won, she’s been a public servant in local government.
“This moment is hugely important for the people of the 46th district. I have a strong track record of not only fighting the good and important fights, but winning them and delivering results to the people who most need our help and protection,” said Eicher.
Eicher listed her experience as including:
• Protecting voting rights. Eicher worked with now-Attorney General Josh Kaul to protect Wisconsinites’ right to vote, winning a key lawsuit against then-Governor Scott Walker
• Ensuring fair maps. Eicher oversaw the implementation of Dane County’s recent successful non-partisan redistricting process - a blueprint that should be used statewide
• Protecting free speech. Eicher beat Robin Vos in court to ensure elected officials are accountable to their constituents
• Easing the burden of student debt. Eicher helped to launch the nation’s first student loan debt relief campaign
• Responsive leadership. As Dane County Board Chair, Eicher led Dane County government through the pandemic, allowing county services to remain stable and functioning while delivering food, rent, and business assistance to help support our neighbors in need and keep our economy going
“To get the results voters want to see, they need a leader with a proven record of building coalitions to get things done. I have a history of bringing people of different perspectives together to make difficult, yet meaningful decisions,” said Eicher. “I’m ready to make a difference for the people of the 46th Assembly District.”
Eicher and her partner, Jeff Christensen, live on North Street in Sun Prairie with their black lab, Bernie. She serves on the Dane County Board and Sun Prairie Plan Commission, and has coached youth soccer with the Sun Prairie Soccer Club.
In her free time, Analiese and Jeff enjoy working on their historic home, cheering on the Badgers, Bucks, Brewers, and Packers (of which she is an owner) and walking downtown on Saturday mornings to enjoy the Sun Prairie Farmers Market.
--Staff report