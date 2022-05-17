SPMC Summer Courses

Sun Prairie Media Center workshops are designed for budding journalists, filmmakers and actors ages 9-15 who want a fun and creative way to express themselves.

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

5/18/22

8 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

8:40 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin

9 AM Municipal Court Live

10 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 05-06-22

10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-13-22

11 AM Habitat Home Dedication, 4-21-2022

11:30 AM Living in Victory, Forgiveness, Pt 1

12 PM Still Standing, Wanda Smith

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Cervical Curve

1 PM Parenting Game, Holistic Healing

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fun Fresh Summer Recipes

2 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark

3 PM Reel Reviews, 05-11-2022

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 05-06-22

4 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-09-22

4:30 PM Utilities Commission, 05-16-22

6:30 PM Chamber Business Luncheon: Scott Semroc

7:30 PM Talk of the Town, Jake King, 05-11-22

9 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-13-22

9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-09-22

10 PM Parenting Game, Holistic Healing

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 05-11-2022

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Radar Men from the Moon

5/19/22

8 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Charcuterie Boards

9 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 05-06-22

9:30 AM CMS And You, Preventive Services

10 AM Colonial Club Commentator, May 2022

10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

11:10 AM Colonial Club, Mother’s Day Program

12:05 PM Habitat Home Dedication, 4-21-2022

12:35 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-09-22

1 PM Parenting Game, Holistic Healing

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fun Fresh Summer Recipes

2 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark

3 PM Reel Reviews, 05-11-2022

3:30 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin

4 PM Regional African American History Academic Challenge

5:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-09-22

6 PM City Meetings Live, Sustainability Committee

7:30 PM Municipal Court, 05-18-22

8:30 PM Committee of The Whole, 05-17-22

10 PM Common Council, 05-17-22

11:30 PM Utilities Commission, 05-16-22

5/20/22

8 AM Colonial Club Commentator, May 2022

8:30 AM CMS And You, Preventive Services

9 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Fun Fresh Summer Recipes

10 AM Parenting Game, Holistic Healing

10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Cervical Curve

11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Ember Foods

12 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-09-22

12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 05-06-22

1 PM Talk of the Town, Jake King, 05-11-22

3 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin

3:30 PM Habitat Home Dedication, 4-21-2022

4 PM Still Standing, Wanda Smith

4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark

5 PM Reel Reviews, 05-19-2022

5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 05-06-22

6 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-09-22

6:30 PM Chamber Business Luncheon: Scott Semroc

7:30 PM WI Chamber Choir, Hope Springs Eternal

9:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-13-22

10 PM Parenting Game, Holistic Healing

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 05-19-2022

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Radar Men from the Moon

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

5/18/22

8 AM CHUMS Choir, 4-11-19

9 AM Municipal Court, 05-18-22

9:30 AM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21

10:15 AM How to Make a Souffle

10:30 AM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21

11:30 AM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22

12:15 PM Dog Brushing

12:30 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-5-19

1 PM Royal Oaks Music, 12-17-19

1:45 PM Elementary Orchestra, 12-12-19

2 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20

2:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 3-2-20

3 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 12-9-21

4 PM PMMS Orchestra, 12-7-21

4:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

5 PM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22

6 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-1-22

6:45 PM Dog Adventures

7 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-28-22

7:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

8:15 PM Interview with Teachers

8:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 12-14-21

9:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 3-2-20

10 PM Elementary Orchestra, 3-2-20

10:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-27-20

11:15 PM Fun with Music

11:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20

5/19/22

8 AM Banananana Boat

9 AM Gas Station Stop

10:30 AM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers

12 PM Best of TNL, 2021-2022

1 PM Thursday Night Live, 04-21-22

9:30 PM Minecraft Maniacs

10:30 PM Gryffindorians

5/20/22

8 AM SPMC Summer Workshops 2021

1:30 PM Alice In Wonderland Play

2 PM Pool School News

2:30 PM Crazy Yoga Positions

3:15 PM Things to do When You’re Bored

3:30 PM SPMC Summer Workshops 2020

9 PM Sankofa, Student Projects, 2020

9:45 PM Slime Tutorial

10 PM DIY Candy

10:30 PM KIDS-4 History Compilation

11:45 PM Sugar Rush Jr.