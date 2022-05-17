KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
5/18/22
8 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
8:40 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin
9 AM Municipal Court Live
10 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 05-06-22
10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-13-22
11 AM Habitat Home Dedication, 4-21-2022
11:30 AM Living in Victory, Forgiveness, Pt 1
12 PM Still Standing, Wanda Smith
12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Cervical Curve
1 PM Parenting Game, Holistic Healing
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fun Fresh Summer Recipes
2 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark
3 PM Reel Reviews, 05-11-2022
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 05-06-22
4 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-09-22
4:30 PM Utilities Commission, 05-16-22
6:30 PM Chamber Business Luncheon: Scott Semroc
7:30 PM Talk of the Town, Jake King, 05-11-22
9 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-13-22
9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-09-22
10 PM Parenting Game, Holistic Healing
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 05-11-2022
11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Radar Men from the Moon
5/19/22
8 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Charcuterie Boards
9 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 05-06-22
9:30 AM CMS And You, Preventive Services
10 AM Colonial Club Commentator, May 2022
10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:10 AM Colonial Club, Mother’s Day Program
12:05 PM Habitat Home Dedication, 4-21-2022
12:35 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-09-22
1 PM Parenting Game, Holistic Healing
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fun Fresh Summer Recipes
2 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark
3 PM Reel Reviews, 05-11-2022
3:30 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin
4 PM Regional African American History Academic Challenge
5:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-09-22
6 PM City Meetings Live, Sustainability Committee
7:30 PM Municipal Court, 05-18-22
8:30 PM Committee of The Whole, 05-17-22
10 PM Common Council, 05-17-22
11:30 PM Utilities Commission, 05-16-22
5/20/22
8 AM Colonial Club Commentator, May 2022
8:30 AM CMS And You, Preventive Services
9 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Fun Fresh Summer Recipes
10 AM Parenting Game, Holistic Healing
10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Cervical Curve
11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Ember Foods
12 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-09-22
12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 05-06-22
1 PM Talk of the Town, Jake King, 05-11-22
3 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin
3:30 PM Habitat Home Dedication, 4-21-2022
4 PM Still Standing, Wanda Smith
4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark
5 PM Reel Reviews, 05-19-2022
5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 05-06-22
6 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-09-22
6:30 PM Chamber Business Luncheon: Scott Semroc
7:30 PM WI Chamber Choir, Hope Springs Eternal
9:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-13-22
10 PM Parenting Game, Holistic Healing
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 05-19-2022
11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Radar Men from the Moon
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
5/18/22
8 AM CHUMS Choir, 4-11-19
9 AM Municipal Court, 05-18-22
9:30 AM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
10:15 AM How to Make a Souffle
10:30 AM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21
11:30 AM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22
12:15 PM Dog Brushing
12:30 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-5-19
1 PM Royal Oaks Music, 12-17-19
1:45 PM Elementary Orchestra, 12-12-19
2 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20
2:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 3-2-20
3 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 12-9-21
4 PM PMMS Orchestra, 12-7-21
4:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
5 PM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22
6 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-1-22
6:45 PM Dog Adventures
7 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-28-22
7:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
8:15 PM Interview with Teachers
8:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 12-14-21
9:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 3-2-20
10 PM Elementary Orchestra, 3-2-20
10:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-27-20
11:15 PM Fun with Music
11:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20
5/19/22
8 AM Banananana Boat
9 AM Gas Station Stop
10:30 AM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers
12 PM Best of TNL, 2021-2022
1 PM Thursday Night Live, 04-21-22
9:30 PM Minecraft Maniacs
10:30 PM Gryffindorians
5/20/22
8 AM SPMC Summer Workshops 2021
1:30 PM Alice In Wonderland Play
2 PM Pool School News
2:30 PM Crazy Yoga Positions
3:15 PM Things to do When You’re Bored
3:30 PM SPMC Summer Workshops 2020
9 PM Sankofa, Student Projects, 2020
9:45 PM Slime Tutorial
10 PM DIY Candy
10:30 PM KIDS-4 History Compilation
11:45 PM Sugar Rush Jr.