The Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole on March 15 is scheduled to consider a four-story, mixed-use building concept plan by Cohen Esrey Development Group after the Sun Prairie Plan Commission gave consensus approval to a revised version of the plan on March 8.
As part of its regularly scheduled meeting, the commission reviewed the CEDG-presented concept plan which initially had a red-colored brick facade and drew initial negative reaction from city planning staff. However, a revised version with architectural improvements and a new, varied facade that includes cream and reddish materials was well-received by city planning staff and plan commissioners seeing the plan for the first time on March 8.
In a letter of intent, CEDG Development Director Brian Sweeney said CEDG is proposing to build an affordable Workforce Housing development made up of a 117 units—45 two-bedroom units and 72 one-bedroom units.
A total of 162 parking spaces for residents (120 underground, 42 surface) as well as a dedicated city managed public parking area are part of the plan.
Sweeney said in the letter that all of the units will be targeted to serve those making 60% of median income or less by utilizing a unique financing tool that accesses federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA).
“This is a different program/process from the competitive WHEDA LIHTC process utilized by three recent Sun Prairie developments—Eleven41 on Main, The Landing at 818 (McGovern site), and the Pumpkin Patch development,” Sweeney explained in the letter.
Both commissioners Maureen Crombie (also District 3 alder) and Kevin Wait mentioned that the development might be an opportunity to have live music outdoors and have more outdoor activity with a restaurant space there. Commissioner Dave Hoekstra also said he believed outdoor dining would bring more attention and activity on that corner and said he would like to see that included in the design.
City Planner Sarah Sauer said the revised plan has more commercial space, similar to the recommendations in the Sun Prairie Stronger Plan. In an email on Thursday March 10, Sauer said the city is continuing to work with Cohen-Esrey on the commercial space and architectural elements at the immediate corner (height, roof design, separation of first floor commercial/community room space and upper floors), building material, and creating more of a public space for gathering and a monument.
The monument reference is for Cory Barr, who owned The Barr House on that corner before the 2018 natural gas explosion that took his life. Mayor Paul Esser said while he supports the plan because of the number of housing units it brings to the community, that a monument needs to be included in the plan.
“I can’t envision that we would ever approve a building that doesn’t in some way recognize Cory Barr. That was the location of his bar, that’s the place he died that evening on July 10, 2018,” Esser told the commission and Sweeney, who was in attendance for the commission meeting.
“I said this from day one that whatever gets built there has to do something, whether it’s a plaque on the wall or the outside of the building or something set in the sidewalk, or something needs to recognize that,” Esser added. “The post office has been named the Cory Barr Post Office, and we’ve done other things to recognize Cory, but I think we’d really miss the opportunity if we didn’t do it there. So hopefully you’re open to that.”
Bike parking ordinance backed
Despite some concerns expressed about the potential cost for bike racks, commissioners voted unanimously to recommend city council approval of an amendment to the Official Zoning Ordinance to amend Chapter 17.36.40, Off- Street Parking and Traffic Circulation Standards, relating to bike parking standards.
City Transportation Coordinator Alexander Brown and City Planner Ria Hull recommended approval on behalf of the city planning staff. The ordinance amendment closely mirrors standards already in place in Madison as well as Davis, Calif., Holland Mich., and Portland, Oregon.
Both Hoekstra and Wait asked about the possibility of a government mandate adding to the cost of constructing new housing and other developments in Sun Prairie (existing developments would be grandfathered and exempted from the new standards).
Citing one study that said only 5% of bike racks were used after being installed, Hoesktra said he did not want to see the government mandated bike rack installation imposed if the bike racks will not be fully used.
Floodplain ordinance changes OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from Hull, commissioners voted to recommend city council approval of an amendment to the Official Zoning Ordinance to repeal and recreate Chapter 17.28.030, Floodplains, and amend Sheet 2 of the City of Sun Prairie Official Zoning Map relating to resource protection overlay districts.
Hull said the changes were mostly language changes to the ordinance, and were already favorably reviewed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Hull said the DNR indicated to her that it would adopt the changes once the Sun Prairie City Council approves them.