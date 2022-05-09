At the May 5 Dane County Board meeting, Supervisor Melissa Ratcliff introduced a resolution to establish a policy requiring gender-inclusive restrooms in Dane County facilities.
If approved, the resolution indicates that the policy of Dane County would be that gender-inclusive restrooms be available in properties owned and operated by the county, and that future properties include gender-inclusive facilities.
“Every member of the community and our County workforce should feel comfortable in our facilities. Gender-inclusive restrooms are essential in making county government open to everyone,” said County Board Supervisor Melissa Ratcliff (District 36).
Research shows that only 37% of transgender people feel comfortable using public restrooms.
The resolution also includes that to the extent possible, the county would work to relabel single-stall bathrooms to be gender-inclusive.
“I’m proud to cosponsor this resolution,” said Supervisor Larry Palm (District 12). “This is an important and necessary step in creating an inclusive community.”
Ratcliff was joined by Supervisors Kate McGinnity, Larry Palm, Andrew Schauer, Rick Rose, Chuck Erickson, Maureen McCarville, Jacob Wright, Michele Ritt, and Michele Doolan in sponsoring this resolution.
