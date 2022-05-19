Road work ahead
City Staff Engineer Clint Christenson provided this update as of May 19:

The contractor will be connecting to the existing water main at the Barbara Street - Laura Street intersection tomorrow morning (Friday, May 20th).

Also, on Monday May 23rd, the contractor will need to turn off the water on Barbara Street between Jeanne Court and Laura Street for a few hours to abandon a small portion of the existing main.

The contractor will be handing out flyers today or Friday to homes that will be impacted by the temporary water shutoff with more information.

Tree removals will continue tomorrow as well.

Questions? Email Christenson at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com