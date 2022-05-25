Sun Prairie House Building students joined members of the community on Friday, May 20 as Habitat for Humanity celebrated a home dedication and open house for Babtounde Padonou and Sabi Yessoufou’s family in the Town Hall Crossing neighborhood being constructed by Habitat for Humanity of Dane County.
“This is an incredible feat to build an entire home. Thank you for coming out and building day in and day out this year. Your effort and dedication is truly inspiring,” remarked Monica Gonzales from the Habitat Board of Directors.
“We would like to thank the Sun Prairie Area School District for its partnership with us. The district does an excellent job of preparing students for the future and for . . . these trades. Thank you for teaching hard work home building and skills to the next generation,” Gonzales said.
“So many Dane County residents don’t have a strong roof over their head or safe place to tuck children into our bed at night,” Gonzales said.” In fact, one in the eight people in Dane County live in poverty, including 16% of Dane County children. This work of these students is really making a difference. On behalf of all of us at Habitat we are so proud to come in to welcome Padouno and Sabi and their sons . . . to their new home. Thank you,” Gonzales concluded.
Sun Prairie High School House Construction instructor and supervisor Doug Johnson pointed out the 19 students had to improvise their schedules to work on the new house on Kamperschoer Way because of supply and subcontractor delays. Johnson split the students into two groups.
“We had two groups that alternated each day. And so you know, they’d walk in and some of the work would be done or they’d be working on something and the next group would pick it up,” Johnson added.
“But there was really never any complaining. No one ever you know got really, I mean, sometimes if people got frustrated, I think that’s going to be on anything but you know, it was pretty neat to watch the students come in here and have fun and actually work really hard,” Johnson said.
“That’s another thing that I would take my hat off to is that when students showed up, 99% of the time, they said ‘hey, what do we what do you want us to do?’ and I tell them and then they go do it,” Johnson said.
The instructor also recalled the weather has not been very conducive to home construction this year.
“There hasn’t been a lot of sun. So to push through that and for them to come and see everybody standing here and the homeowners and getting the chance to meet them, it’s a pretty neat process,” Johnson said. “Thank you for coming and I’ll be around if you want to talk after this whole thing, but before I do get up I go away can everybody please give all these students round of applause?”
Sun Prairie High School House Building student Addison Ostrenga thanked Johnson and all the attendees.
“Like Mr. Johnson says, I want to thank everybody for coming out today and allowing us to have this opportunity to build this house,” Ostrenga said.
“I learned a ton of different things. I know I’ve had the most fun I’ve ever had with any class in high school overall,” Ostrenga said, getting some laughs from the crowd, “so I just want to thank everybody and thank Mr. Johnson for teaching us everything that goes into building a house, and all the students for working together and making it perfect. So thank you.”
Speaking for the family and wrestling with one of his two toddler sons during his remarks, Padonou thanked everyone for attending, especially the house building class students.
“Obviously my words are to every single worker starting with students. I am really proud because, like I don’t know what I was doing in high school,” Padonou said. “I don’t know if I had been able to impact your family life this way. I think that you should be really proud of yourself. And I think here is your home also because y’all have impacted these four people lives so this is something great. And I’d like to think on behalf of my family to thank all of you for that. Thank you so much.”
Pointing out that Dane County is growing rapidly, Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser welcomed the new family to Sun Prairie.
“Sometimes we don’t even appreciate the degree of the growth that’s coming and it’s going to continue to come this isn’t a flash in the pan because it’s going to keep coming,” the mayor said. “And one of the areas that it’s causing the greatest pressure is in housing and the affordability of housing. We are building as much housing as we need for all the people that are coming here.
“And fortunately, Habitat is stepping into that and it is providing housing and providing housing for people at an affordable rate,” Esser said. “That gets people into housing that otherwise without the Habitat program would not be here. And we are very thankful for that, very appreciative of what Habitat is doing,” Esser said.
“And we’re in a subdivision that they took this subdivision on, and designed it and got the approvals and now they’re building in it are really uniquely fortunate in Sun Prairie. And that’s really a sign of what’s going and going to have to happen in the future,” Esser said.
“It’s going to take organizations like Habitat to provide housing. And you spoke about being a Frenchman a French speaker trying to speak English. Well that’s not the history of Sun Prairie, but the history other the future of Sun Prairie lies there,” the mayor said. “People are coming to this community where maybe English isn’t what they have done, but now they’re coming here. They’re putting down roots and they’re making this their home and Habitat as part of it.”
Habitat Dane County Chief Operating Officer (COO) Steve Hanrahan — who lives just over the hill from the new family — praised the House Building Class’s work.
“You guys were flexible, as Paul [Sukenik] said, and went out to various sites and helped us. That’s what most of our volunteers do. They get assigned to a site and they show up and they do some work,” Hanrahan said.
“You guys are special. You get to start on a house. Hopefully you work on that for us the whole school year and then finish it and it’s unfortunate that because of all those difficulties, we didn’t get everything done the way that I know you guys wanted to do. So I take my hat’s off to you. You did a great job.”