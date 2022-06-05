Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, June 1, 2022:
Karissa Allen, Windsor, operating while suspended May 18, $124.
Sara J. Berger, Pardeeville, speeding in excess of posted limit April 9, $124.
Aleksander Caceanov, Monona, failure to stop for flashing red May 3, $98.80.
Peter R. Cherchian, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits May 5, $124.
Jaylyn R. Decorah, Madison, auto following too closely May 1, $124.
Josephine R. Freeman, Madison, operating while suspended April 9, $124.
Jorge A. Garcia Carazas, Sun Prairie, speeding in excess of posted limit April 11, $149.20.
Noah A. Głowacki, Deforest, disregard official sign April 26, $98.80; reckless driving April 21, $313.
Dustin D. Guenther, Madison, failure to stop for flashing red May 3, $98.80.
Alexis R. Holub, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without insurance May 14, $124.
Andres Huddle Casco, Deforest, operating while suspended May 18, $124.
Hailee M. Kingzynski, Stoughton, failure to stop for flashing red April 19, $98.80.
Brian C. Koenig, Madison, auto following too closely Oct. 28, dismissed.
Desjuan DL Lawson, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended May 4, $124.
Nicholas M. Limmex, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct May 1, $187.
Gary P. Nelson, Madison, turn indicated by marker May 14, $98.80.
Francisco Padilla, Prairie du Sac, speeding in excess of posted limit May 4, $98.80.
Juan Peralta Gonzales, Madison, failure to stop for flashing red May 2, $98.80.
Enrique Perez Jr., Madison, operating while suspended, $124; failure to stop for flashing red, $98.80; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration, $98.80; all occurred May 4.
Derek M. Peterson, Sun Prairie, failure to stop for flashing red May 3, $98.80.
Raymond E. Piiparinen, Rio, improper signal for stop or turn April 21, $98.80.
Ricco H, Ramos, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation May 17, dismissed.
James A. Robinson, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license May 3, $124.
David A. Ross Jr., Sun Prairie, unreasonable and imprudent speed violation March 12, dismissed.
Treyvon D. Short, Sun Prairie, owner liability-flee/elude officer May 18, $439.
Ronea R. Walker Jr., Sun Prairie, non-registration of motor vehicle May 10, $98.80.
Marguerite L. Ward, Sun Prairie, failure to stop for flashing red May 7, $98.80.
Antoine D. Williams. Deforest, improper attachment of license plates April 17, dismissed.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes