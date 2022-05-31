Acting on recommendations by Acting City Attorney Matt Dregne, members of the Sun Prairie Alcohol License Review Board on May 25 voted to recommend final city council approval of a liquor license for two Sun Prairie convenience stores whose licenses were in jeopardy because of remodeling performed at those businesses.
Board members also recommended changes to Section 5.08.080 so the potential conflicts would not occur again. The changes mean that properly licensed convenience stores will no longer be required to have a separate area to sell alcoholic beverages.
Board members asked about what other municipalities are doing in terms of their licensed establishments.
Deputy City Clerk Arrin Linzenmeyer said she reached out to several area municipalities. Middleton, Waunakee and Fitchburg have no restrictions on the sale of alcoholic beverages. Linzenmeyer said Fitchburg convenience stores are choosing to put some alcoholic beverages behind the cash registers. In Madison, she said, any business that sells gasoline can’t sell hard liquor.
Board members wondered about why the requirement came into being in the first place. Linzenmeyer said she spoke with Lt. Jamie Peterson of the Sun Prairie Police Department and he told her the requirement was in place in 2007 when he joined the department.
Board Vice Chair Bob Fest wondered how current license holders will react when they find out they had to make the separate area, and with the changes in the city ordinance, they would no longer be required.
Board member David Edwards said he spoke with Dregne and learned there would be little to no reaction from licensed establishments.
Board Chair Pam Klute, paraphrasing discussion from the last ALRB meeting, said the city is more concerned there could be an opportunity for some businesses who can’t remodel to lose business — giving others an unfair competition.
Director of Administrative Services Caitlin Stene said the city will reach out to licensed establishments, once the ordinance change is approved, to let them know about the change and communicate with the city about any changes moving forward.
Board members voted unanimously to approve the ordinance change.
With the changes recommended, the board also approved a conditional Renewal Agreement between the City of Sun Prairie and Liberty Square Gas Station, Inc. for its licensed establishments at 1705 W. Main and at Liberty Square on North Bird Street.
Dregne reminded the board members that the conditional approval, as presented, still allows the city to proceed with non-renewal in the event that alders decide against the ordinance amendment, or even move to amend the amendment.
If the council approves the ordinance changes, the council can fully approve the licenses at a later date, Dregne said.
Stene said she would have an executive summary of the changes for the council to consider as part of its June 21 agenda. Linzenmeyer said any time an ordinance is changed, it is published in the Sun Prairie Star, the city’s official newspaper.
Some board members wondered whether or not the public could comment on the proposed ordinance changes. Dregne said that while there will not be a public hearing on the proposed changes, the public should still be allowed to comment if they register at the meeting or in advance via SurveyMonkey to remotely participate.
Nightclub licenses backed for council approvalActing on a recommendation from Peterson, the board recommended council approval of 10 nightclub licenses for establishments in Sun Prairie.
Peterson said all background checks were completed with no concerns identified.
Establishments seeking nightclub licenses — which allow properly licensed establishments selling alcoholic beverages to host live entertainment — include Angell Park Speedway; 315 Park St.; Daly’s Bar & Grill, 1086 Emerald Terrace; Full Mile Beer Company & Kitchen, 132 Market St. #1; The Loft Beverage Company dab The loft at 132, 132 Market St.; Prairie Lanes, 430 Clarmar Drive; The Rock Sports Bar & Grill, 920 W. Main St.; The Round Table, 1611 N. Bristol St.; VFW Post 9362, 349 S. Walker Way; Flavors Wine Bar, 100 E. Main St.; and Varsity Bar & Grill, 1205 W. Main St.
Peterson said Varsity Bar & Grill was a new applicant in 2022.
The Sun Prairie City Council typically approves the annual nightclub licenses as part of its consent agenda during one of its regularly scheduled meetings in June.