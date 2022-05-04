Sun Prairie Utilities encourages customers to sign up for the Summer Energy Challenge. Participants in the energy-efficiency challenge commit to reducing their energy usage during peak summer months.
Reducing energy usage by at least 5% from June through September will enter participants into a drawing for one of three great prizes. The winner will choose from an Energy Star-certified washing machine, an electric lawnmower, or a smart home energy kit.
“Join the Summer Energy Challenge for a chance to win a great prize,” encouraged Utility Manager Rick Wicklund. “But reducing your energy usage may also have financial benefits, and it decreases carbon emissions and reduces demand pressures on the electric grid.”
Sign up for the Summer Energy Challenge through Sun Prairie Utilities’ MyAccount before June 1. To register, log-in to MyAccount, click on the “Property” tab, select 5%, and click “lock it in!” MyAccount helps you easily track your energy usage, spot trends, and receive timely alerts whenever your energy use reaches a pre-determined level.
Participants in the Summer Energy Challenge can feel twice as good about their commitment to energy savings because Sun Prairie Utilities will donate to the Sunshine Place an amount equal to the value of participating customers’ total savings (up to $2,500). The more energy saved, the more Sunshine Place will receive.
Energy-Saving Fair
To help you prepare, Sun Prairie Utilities is partnering with Focus on Energy to host an Energy-Saving Fair.
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, visit the Sun Prairie Utilities offices at 125 W. Main St. in Sun Prairie, to purchase energy-saving products such as discounted LED lightbulbs. If you cannot make the event, you can shop online at techniartpopup.com/focusonenergy_spu through May 23, 2022.
For more information on the Summer Energy Challenge, visit www.sunprairieutilities.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for energy-saving tips.