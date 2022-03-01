The City of Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department (SPPRF) accepted three major awards from the Wisconsin Parks and Recreation Association (WPRA) on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
The SPPRF Department accepted the following awards:
• Park Design under $250,000 for Sunset Park;
• Park Design between $250,000 — $499,999 for Vandenburg Heights Park;
• The Silver Star Award for Creative Service Delivery/Marketing for the FUN Prairie marketing campaign.
Sunset Park
The new Sunset Park was recognized for its master plan and phase one of construction, which included a playground and parking lot. It is located on the northwest side of town and placed high on a hill with views overlooking natural areas below.
Vandenberg Heights Park
The 3.1-acre park is centrally located within Sun Prairie in the Vandenburg Heights neighborhood. Vandenburg Heights Park was recognized due to its $421,000 redevelopment project in late 2020 and early 2021 that resulted in an accessible and inclusive park.
FUN Prairie
SPPRF received the Silver Star Award under the Creative Service Delivery/Marketing category for the FUN Prairie marketing campaign that occurred in July 2021, which coincided with the nationally recognized Parks and Recreation Month.
FUN Prairie kicked off at the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of the Tom and Rita Tubbs Splashpad and Playground at Wetmore Park. By proclamation, Mayor Esser changed the name from the City of Sun Prairie to “the City of FUN Prairie” during a June City Council meeting. SPPRF worked with community partners and sponsors to highlight all of the fun that exists in the community.
Awards Ceremony
The WPRA Annual Conference and Trade Show is a four-day event filled with a variety of keynote speakers, networking sessions, workshops, and an awards banquet to recognize significant work and leaders in the field.
Most of the SPPRF staff was able to attend the entire conference and participate in the professional development opportunities.
Additional city staff such as Holly Pohl, Administrative and Recreation Program Coordinator; Jake King, Communications and Diversity Strategist; and Alyse Peters, Special Events and Sponsorship Coordinator, showed up to the awards banquet to support fellow colleagues.
Maureen Crombie, District 3 Alderperson, made a special appearance as well.
"I am always so impressed with our Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department and all they accomplish," said Crombie. "They are a dedicated team that focuses on providing quality services and creative programming for our community."
To see the different services and programs being offered by the SPRRF Department, go online to https://rec.cityofsunprairie.com/