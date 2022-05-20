Three objections — including one from a former mayor — were not enough to deter the Sun Prairie City Council from approving a motion on May 17 to adopt the city’s recently completed Housing Study, form a city Housing Committee and begin the process to hire a new city staff position to deal with housing-related issues.
Perhaps the most vocal objection to the housing study came from District 2 Alder Brent Eisberner, who asked representatives from the two firms who prepared the study — The Lakota Group and SB Friedman — about a statement made in the plan.
Referring to a paragraph on Page 12 of the plan, Eisberner read the passage and demanded to know where discrimination continues in Sun Prairie.
Eisberner referred to a passage from the 2019 Dane County Housing Needs Assessment which “documented racial and ethic disparities in housing opportunity and burden. According to the study, legacies of ‘discrimination, red-lining and exclusionary zoning led to patterns of spatial segregation and disparities in home ownership rates.’ These exclusionary zoning practices continue today, impacting both individuals and the community for generations,” the city housing study states.
Eisberner demanded to know examples in Sun Prairie where this was happening. If it is happening, Eisberner said, it’s within the council’s authority to make immediate changes to stop the practices from occurring.
Fran Lefor Rood, senior vice president of SB Friedman, seemed a little surprised.
Community Development Director Scott Kugler and City Planning Director Josh Clements explained that it was a general statement and not one that applied specifically to Sun Prairie, but instead to legacy zoning ordinances designed to reduce the number of multi-family and even certain types of less expensive housing.
Eisberner also asked about the number of demographics cited in the report: Black, Hispanic and White. He asked about Hmong, Indian and other Asian American populations and whether they were interviewed.
Siraj Asfahani said some conversations took place with Hmong residents as well as Hispanic and Black residents.
Eisberner said his main concern is rezoning from single family to multi-family. He asked why the study included the recommendation when the recently adopted Comprehensive Plan included survey results indicating a preference for single-family homes.
Lefor Rood replied that the study only provides different recommendations to address the issues raised.
Eisberner also said he talked with Ron Fedler, among the largest developers of apartments in Sun Prairie. Fedler told Eisberner he could not recall a single conversation outside of one phone call that might be included in the study.
“I’m concerned with the data that comes into the study,” Eisberner said, if the largest developer was not included in more than one conversation.
But Lefor Rood replied that the developers interviewed were included with anonymity in order to compile honest results in the study.
Eisberner objected to the study recommendation asking the city to add a staff person dedicated to housing issues in the city by using Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District funds by extending the life of the district for one year. Taxpayers are told when TIFs are adopted that the money will go back to the general fund when the TIF is retired. “How do we justify that to the taxpayers?” Eisberner asked.
Kugler replied that the change in state law allows municipalities to extend the life of TIF districts to be used in housing-related issues. The council has the choice of whether or not to keep it open, he said.
Kugler also said he didn’t see the housing fund as the long-term solution to finance the staff position. Beginning in 2022 with American Rescue Plan Act funding, the position would be funded in 2023 and 2024 with TIF proceeds via the housing fund until 2025 when it would be funded by taxpayers.
Bill Baker, local real estate agent and producer-host of The Sun Prairie Real Estate Show on The Sun 103.5 FM Community Radio, also objected to the approval of the study.
Baker said current offers on available homes often result in the successful buyers paying $40,000 to $50,000 over the asking price. With the median home price in Sun Prairie being $432,000, that makes it unaffordable for first time home buyers.
“It’s a challenge out there — it gets very frustrating for families that are wanting to own a home. They are wanting to leave an apartment, they want to leave their rental properties that they have, they want to own something. And to be able to guide them through that makes it very difficult,” Baker said.
“In that process, programs like FHA, VA, HUD, and WHEDA are suffering because those people who are writing offers on properties are not being selected,” Baker said. “Right now in all the properties that have sold this month, there’s only one VA transaction. Twenty percent of them are cash, the rest are conventional financing. That’s a problem for us — that’s a challenge that we have to address as a community.
“This study doesn’t do that,” Baker said. “And we need to really grab part of that and part of the regulatory control that we have in the way of our home cost construction — our fees, our permits and our timeline — and we have to look at that,” Baker said.
Former mayor Joe Chase also objected, mostly because one of the final recommendations was to hire a city staff person to help address the issue. He also objected to the study’s adoption because it doesn’t look at why developers are selecting area communities to build and not Sun Prairie.
“Again, it must appear it is more attractive for developers to go into those communities and get a good return on their investment,” Chase said, echoing some of Baker’s comments about costs to build in Sun Prairie. “So how is this information actually factored into the Housing Survey?”
Chase also questioned the reasoning behind adding more housing units for people who drive into Madison to work every day. “What’s the hook that is bringing them to stay here instead of Madison?” Chase asked. “So again, one of the questions should be what are the top three reasons Sun Prairie is considered a more attractive place for developers and investors that are a reflection on what the totals indicate.”
Alders were not swayed by the objections, and recommended council approval of the study.
Eisberner voted against the adoption of the study and the recommendations to form a Housing Committee and hire a housing staff person at both the Committee of the Whole and Sun Prairie City Council meetings.
The council and Committee of the Whole votes were the same: a 7-1 approval. City staff will now develop a recommendation for the Housing Committee and when the process should begin to hire a new city housing staff person.