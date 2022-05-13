The Dane County Board of Supervisors announced the following committee assignments during the week of April 25, 2022 and the standing committees of the Dane County Board of Supervisors met this week when those committees elected the leadership for the 2022-2024 term.
The election results are as follows:
Personnel and Finance Committee: Chair – Supervisor Elizabeth Doyle (District 1); Vice-Chair – Supervisor Chuck Erickson (District 23)
Public Protection and Judiciary Committee: Chair – Supervisor Richelle Andrae (District 11); Vice Chair – Supervisor Anthony Gray (District 14).
Public Works and Transportation Committee: Chair – Supervisor Dave Ripp (District 29); Vice Chair – Supervisor Andrew Schauer (District 21)
Zoning and Land Regulation: Chair – Supervisor Tim Kiefer (District 25); Vice Chair – Supervisor Jerry Bollig (District 31)
Health and Human Needs Committee: Chair – Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner (District 2); Vice Chair – Supervisor Cecily Castillo (District 7)
Environment, Agriculture, and Natural Resources Committee: Chair – Supervisor Yogesh Chawla (District 6); Vice Chair – Supervisor Sarah Smith (District 24).
“I’m looking forward to working with the leadership that was elected this week,” said County Board Chair Patrick Miles. “We have a lot of important issues we will be tackling in the coming months. I’m optimistic that these leaders will meet the challenges head on.”
The 37-member, nonpartisan Dane County Board of Supervisors represents the needs and welfare of all residents of Dane County, and sets policy for Dane County operations in the areas of human needs, infrastructure, criminal justice, the environment and county finance. The county board meets twice monthly at 7 p.m. Agendas are available at https://dane.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.