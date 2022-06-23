The Sun Prairie Police Department has joined other police agencies throughout the United States in issuing an advisory about the growing number of KIA and Hyundai thefts across the country.
The SPPD’s Facebook page contains a post that states Milwaukee County had 2,600 KIAs and 2,559 Hyundais stolen, and now Dane County is experiencing the same issue.
The SPPD advises KIA and Hyundai owners to park their vehicles indoors if possible, closing and locking all vehicle doors, removing the garage door opener from the vehicle if it is parked outside, and not to leave keys or other valuables in sight within the vehicle.
Sgt. Jason Lefeber said Sun Prairie police recovered a KIA stolen from the City of Madison on June 22. Lefeber said officers located the vehicle at 2:43 p.m. in the 700 block of Frances Court.
Individuals who witness suspicious activity around vehicles parked in Sun Prairie should report it to the SPPD’s Non-Emergency Dispatch Center phone number at 608-837-7336.
Madison man arrested on warrantSun Prairie police arrested a 27-year-old Madison man on June 21 following a two-vehicle, non-injury crash near the intersection of McCoy Road and O’Keeffe Avenue.
Lefeber said during the investigation of the crash, police learned one of the drivers — Giovanni Espinoza Lopez — was wanted.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Lopez for a warrant and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed. Police also cited him for operating after revocation.
Credit card theft under investigationSun Prairie police are investigating the June 21 theft of a credit card stolen from an unattended wallet at the Family Aquatic Center, located at 920 Linnerud Drive.
Lefeber said Sun Prairie police learned the party responsible for the theft attempted to use the stolen card to purchase items from BestBuy.com. Lefeber said officers are still investigating the incident, including a review of poolside video from the date and hours before the time that the incident was reported.
Citing safety and ordinance violation, police move panhandler alongSun Prairie police moved a panhandler along after police found the panhandler stationed in the median near the intersection of Prairie Lakes Drive and South Grand Avenue.
After informing the panhandler of the ordinance, the panhandler moved along. City ordinances state it is unsafe for panhandlers or others loitering to be in the median because it is not safe for motorists or pedestrians.
It is unsafe because motorists need to stop to give money to panhandlers who are sitting on the median, and it is not safe for pedestrians because a vehicle could jump the curb on the median and injure or kill a panhandler.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes