Alders approved a request on March 15 from former alder Bill Connors for fewer restrictions in a proposed City of Sun Prairie bicycle parking ordinance after District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs suggested a compromise between the city standards and Connors’ proposal.
Alders were acting on an approval recommendation from the Sun Prairie Plan Commission, which recommended council approval of the ordinance as it was presented. But at least two commissioners raised questions last week about additional expense to develop new residential units, and questioned the utility of bike spaces that may not be used at all.
Using a PowerPoint presentation containing photos he took earlier Tuesday, Connors pointed out that many of the existing bicycle racks at office and commercial buildings on Madison’s west side simply are not used (watch video of Connors’ presentation, Transportation Planner Alexander Brown’s rebuttal, and Connors final remarks at sunprairiestar.com). Because of that, Connors proposed less restrictive standards for bike parking:
• 1 space for every 20 units in new multi-family housing (instead of 5), with indoor storage in an enclosed locker being a suitable substitute for outside bike racks; and
• 1 space for every 10,000 square feet of new officer or retail development, instead of one space for every 5,000 square feet proposed by the city.
Jacobs instead proposed a compromise between Connors and the city’s proposed standards:
1 space for every 15 units in new multi-family housing with indoor storage alternatives acceptable as long as they are enclosed. This includes storage lockers provided in most large multi-family complexes; and,
1 space for every 6,000 square feet of new office or commercial space.
Alders voted 5-3 to amend the ordinance approval with the compromise language, with Alders Tina Bohling (District 4), Bob Jokisch (District 2) and Terry McIlroy (District 1) voting no.
The amended ordinance was approved unanimously by alders.
Council approves budget amendment for construction projects
Acting on a recommendation from City Staff Engineer Tom Veith, alders approved a budget resolution for projected cost overruns in city public works projects. Budget amendments were authorized in the following areas for corresponding amounts:
• Street projects — $578,960;
• Storm sewer projects — $374,142;
• Sanitary sewer projects — $135,568.
IT replacement funds use authorized
Acting on a recommendation from Caitlin Stene, Director of Administrative Services and Kristin Vander Kooi, Director of Finance, alders approved the use of $141,500 in information technology (IT) funds for these projects:
EMS Ambulance Front End IT Upgrade ($5,000 total for four ambulances) — To replace the old computer system the EMS crews use for dispatch and driving directions with a newer, more manageable, and modular system.
EMS Ambulance Rugged Tablet replacement ($2,500 for year one of four lease payments) — Computers used in the rear of the ambulances have reached end of life. EMS tested ruggedized laptops in the ambulances and the crews liked the tablets. EMS will buy four ruggedized laptops on a four-year lease, with funds covering year one, with years 2-4 added to EMS’ cost to continue budget.
Tricaster replacement in Council Chambers media room ($12,000) — Hardware the media center uses to broadcast city government meetings (in person and via Zoom) is failing and out of warranty because it was purchased 6-7 years ago by the previous IT Director.
Backup Storage Expansion ($13,000) — As city data storage needs grow, a challenge exists to back up that data. With the Sun Prairie Police Department Bodycam replacement initiative, IT wants to ensure it has adequate backup resources for the increased video size by purchasing a disk storage cabinet expansion to ensure proper near-line backup storage.
Desktop Workstation Replacements ($40,000 total for 25 workstations) — IT would like to replace 25 desktop workstations at the Sun Prairie Police and EMS, and at City Hall. The computers will also have dual monitors and webcams to allow for maximum productivity.
City Hall Core Network Switch Replacement ($36,000 for 2 core switches) — The two primary core network switches in City Hall are 8 years old and while still functional and under warranty, will be replaced with a more modern and capable system. The two switches are the “brains” for the entire city network and are critical to the operation of the city network.
City Hall Network End User Switch Replacement ($33,000 for 6 switches) — Replacement of hardware with current generation equipment is best practice and desired by IT staff. The IT staff has already begun upgrading Sun Prairie Municipal Building (also known as City Hall) network infrastructure last year and have other upgrades budgeted this year.