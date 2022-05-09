The crowded field competing for the 46th Assembly District seat being vacated by Rep. Gary Hebl of Sun Prairie is getting even more crowded with the announcement that Sun Prairie District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs will make a run.
The 46th Assembly District includes Sun Prairie, Cottage Grove, and the east side of Madison. District 3 County Supervisor Analiese Eicher, Cottage Grove county supervisor and village board member Melissa Ratcliff and Madison City Council Alder Syed Abbas have also announced their campaigns, and one more Democrat was also scheduled to announce his candidacy this week.
“My time in the legislature will focus on six issues: the economy (particularly employment), education, environment, energy, equity, and service to my constituents,” said Jacobs, who is a UW Platteville Professor of History, in a prepared statement. “My experience in helping Sun Prairie become a model in all of these areas will help me become an effective legislator as Wisconsin wrestles with the very same issues.”
Jacobs said dealing with the economy is a major issue in the campaign — and that Sun Prairie has already demonstrated successes in many areas.
“The economy is a top priority because the economy eventually affects everything, and everything eventually affects the economy,” Jacobs said, “and we in Sun Prairie are demonstrating how to create sustainable growth by fostering great partnerships with businesses, schools, local government, and neighborhood organizations. That’s been critical to Sun Prairie being the fastest growing community in the state.”
Jacobs points to his experience as another reason why he’s seeking the seat.
“We are demonstrating how to foster cooperation and get things done for the benefit of everyone, and that’s what I can do in the legislature for Wisconsin. My earlier career as the Director of Youth Services at the Milwaukee Workforce Development Board has given me insight and experience in satisfying workforce needs critical at this time.
And Jacobs said a change needs to be made in the state’s approach to education.
“Better education of all types is imperative to the growth of the economy throughout Wisconsin,” the District 3 alder said. “We cannot grow the economy and compete with the other states and the world if we don’t support and improve education more than we have been. Our state has downgraded from state sponsored education to state supported education. We need to reverse that trend and reinvest in our youth.”
The educational investment doesn’t always lead youth to universities to join the workforce.
“Our economy needs all types of educated people to make it work to its peak efficiency,” Jacobs said, “so we must have more internships like the one where a high student is going to school while also doing an apprenticeship at a local car dealership.”
The student’s goal is to gain experience as an advanced mechanic and then eventually own his own dealership.
“In Wisconsin, we must expand preschool educational development so that all children arrive ready to thrive in traditional kindergarten and elementary grades,” Jacobs said. “Science has proven that preschool children can learn so much more than we ever thought years ago.”
Jacobs also pointed to the state’s climate as a key issue.
“We must take decisive quick actions to protect our environment from further damage, which eventually will damage us and our grandchildren and generations long afterwards if we fail to act now. As Aldo Leopold advised, we must see ourselves as part of the ecosystem not in sole command of it.”
Jacobs said while most people are aware of damage from climate change, not enough people are aware of the great declines in birds, amphibians, and vital insects.
“Few people think about the fact that the very same pesticides that kill insects by destroying their neurons can also damage our neurons,” Jacobs added. “That’s just one example of what we must correct.”
Alternative energy sources must also be explored, according to the candidate.
“In Sun Prairie, we are making great strides in reducing fossil fuel energy by increasing renewable energy such as solar and wind. As a legislator, I will be prepared to greatly accelerate the switch to renewables.”
Jacobs said that reasonable people now recognize that carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants are contributing to local and worldwide damage. “But we must also make those people aware that a lot of coal burned in the power plants contain arsenic, lead, cadmium, or mercury.”
The candidate pointed to his own leadership role in city government regarding the environment.
“I am proud to have proposed the Sustainability Committee of Sun Prairie City Council, which I also chair. The work of the committee has humbled me.” Jacobs said.
The candidate called for equity and diversity throughout Wisconsin.
“In the face of right wing elements that want to roll back the hard-won gains in civil rights, we must recommit to equity. I have supported the excellent strides at the City Council in Sun Prairie through our diversity policies and concrete actions. As a certified facilitator for Everyday Democracy, I have worked with groups who seek to reduce their blind spots and conducted seminars for high school teachers implementing multicultural studies in the classroom. When I get to the legislature, I will pursue every opportunity to replicate equity actions throughout the state.”
In regard to service to constituents, Jacobs said he promises to continue the example set by Hebl. “Gary set a high bar in that regard, and I will do everything I possibly can to meet that level of service to constituents in their interactions with the state agencies,” Jacobs said. “I look forward to hearing more from the people of the 46th district.”
Jacobs said his campaign team will include current Sun Prairie City Council President Maureen Crombie and District 1 Alder Steve Stocker, as well as former alders Bill Connors and Al Guyant.
The general election is Nov. 8 and the primary election is Aug. 9, with a filing deadline of June 1 for the seat. Incumbent Hebl announced earlier this year he would not seek reelection to the seat.