Sun Prairie Police Officer Dan Enger (left) and Sgt. Chris Peterson (right) listened to an unidentified woman describe how many medications she brought to the Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30 behind the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main. The SPPD collected 121 lbs. of unwanted medications, according to Peterson.
Sun Prairie police cited a 33-year-old Oregon, Wis., man following an April 30th hit-and-run at Quality Inn and Suites, 105 Business Park Drive.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded to the area of North Bristol Street and Business Park Drive in the Sun Prairie Business Park at 11:43 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing a Charger collide with another vehicle.
Cox said officers searched the area and located a Charger matching the description provided by witnesses.
Upon completion of the investigation, police cited Edwin Sprouls for second offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, hit and run-unattended vehicle and open intoxicants in motor vehicle by driver. Cox said Sprouls was cited and released to responsible party.
Drug Take Back
collects 121 poundsSgt. Chris Peterson reported officers from the Sun Prairie Police Department braved the wet, cold weather on Saturday, April 30th and collected 121 pounds of unwanted medications in five boxes behind the Sun Prairie City Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The medications will be taken to a secure incineration facility for safe disposal.
Individuals unable to attend the Saturday, April 30th Drug Take Back Day should be aware that the Sun Prairie Police Department has a 24-hour MedDrop box located in the 300 E. Main St. entrance to the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, in the foyer between City Hall and the SPPD’s East Precinct. The MedDrop box is open 24 hours a day.
Male issued trespass ban after fight at VarsitySun Prairie police issued no citations but issued a trespass ban to a male following an April 29 fight at Varsity Bar & Grill, 1205 W. Main St.
Cox said officers responded at 12:01 a.m. to a report of a fight involving two intoxicated males, with a female attempting to separate them. Cox said neither of the males wanted to pursue any type of enforcement against the other, and Varsity staff also did not want to pursue any enforcement but they did wish to issue a trespass ban.
Police issued the trespass ban to a 27-year-old Sun Prairie male, then released him. No other enforcement action occurred as a result of the fight, according to Cox.