After much anticipation, the esteemed leadership development workshop for Emergency Medical Services professionals begins tomorrow, Thursday May 19, 2022.
The City of Sun Prairie’s Emergency Medical Services Department is the proud local host of Fitch & Associates’ Beyond the Street (BTS) workshop.
The workshop will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Sun Prairie and begins with a 7 a.m. networking breakfast before the workshop’s 8 a.m. start.
Beyond the Street is a two-day workshop, during which attendees learn critical skills from the new supervisor now overseeing personnel they once worked alongside, to the manager seeking to improve time management, data analysis, and even corrective action skills.
Through a mix of lectures, case studies and role-playing, participants receive an introduction to some of the challenges faced by field supervisors as well as strategies for navigating their role and earning the respect of the field staff they supervise.
Beyond the Street is one of many leadership education and development programs offered by the internationally esteemed EMS consulting and training firm Fitch & Associates.
“We are excited that interest in this program is so strong; there are over 70 attendees joining us from 7 states as far away as Colorado and Pennsylvania," said EMS Chief Brian Goff. "It’s our privilege to welcome these EMS professionals to Sun Prairie and it’s an honor to play a role in their career and professional development.”