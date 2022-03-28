Sun Prairie police are investigating a March 26 incident in the parking lot at Walmart, 1905 McCoy Road, where a teen male shot a female with a splat gun, then fled in a vehicle with other teens inside.
“This is a new one for me,” Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said.
Cox said the splat gun is a newer toy gun that shoots water gel beads “that apparently burst upon impact and then leave you a little bit wet but the gel itself evaporates very quickly. And apparently these are very popular now.”
Officers responded to the parking lot of the business at 10:14 p.m. after the female reported being shot at. She refused treatment from Sun Prairie EMS because she was not injured, left the parking lot but returned later to speak with officers about the incident.
Cox said police located the vehicle and some of the occupants, except for the shooter. Police will be attempting to contact the shooter to issue him a citation, because Sun Prairie does not allow the discharging of any missile weapon (including BB guns) within city limits by ordinance.
Two arrested for
separate warrants
Cox said two individuals who previously resided in Sun Prairie were arrested on separate warrants March 27.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of Gas Light Drive at 3:38 p.m. in an effort to serve two warrants — one to a male and one to a female — both of whom list their home towns as Johnson Creek.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested:
• Zachary Spack, 22, of Johnson Creek for a Jefferson County warrant, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Cassondra Eichelkraut, 27, of Johnson Creek, arrested for a Whitewater Police Department warrant and a parole hold, then transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Marshall man cited for retail theft, jailed
for bail jumping
Police received assistance from Marshall Police Department officers after a 30-year-old Marshall man left the Sun Prairie Dollar General, 924 Windsor St., with a plastic tote full of items and did not pay for them.
Officers responded to the store at 7:29 p.m. to investigate and learned the suspect stole $317.40 worth of products. Officers identified a suspect who was subsequently detained by Marshall police.
Upon completion of the investigation, Erik Lafler, 30, of Marshall, was arrested for retail theft and misdemeanor bail jumping, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
He also received a trespass ban from the store.
Cox said all stolen items were returned to the store.
Deforest man cited
for third OWI
Sun Prairie police cited a Deforest man March 24 for his third offense of operating while under the influence of intoxicants (OWI) after his car ran out of gas near the intersection of Bird and Main streets.
Cox said officers responded to Wendy’s, which is located near that intersection, at 8:40 a.m. to investigate a disabled vehicle.
Officers knocked on the window and the driver refused to roll down the window, Cox said, but officers had already detected an odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and noted the driver’s eyes were red.
The driver initially refused to get out of the vehicle, but then agreed to get out of the vehicle for officers.
“He resisted officers but didn’t end up getting charged with that — he had kept his hands in his waistband which is ultimately — after they got him into custody — how they found the marijuana,” Cox said.
Upon completion of the investigation, police cited Garrett Buchner, 31, of Deforest for restricted controlled substance, OWI-third and possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana, then released him to his father.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes