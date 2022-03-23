What: Forum featuring answers from all five Sun Prairie School Board Candidates: Incumbent Board President Steve Schroeder along with challengers Stephen Elmer, LaToya Holiday, Lisa Goldsberry and Diana McFarland.
Length: 2 hours and 45 minutes. The forum was recorded in the Council Chambers at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building on Friday, March 18, 2022 and moderated by KSUN’s “Talk of the Town” co-hosts Chris Mertes and Don Hooser.
Questions: In addition to opening and closing statements, candidates responded to questions about why they are running for the board, taxes, the recently rejected apportionment effort, their opinion of the current board governance model, the district’s racial equity progress in the way of the Feb. 1, 2022 slavery assignment at Patrick Marsh Middle School, their opinion of the board’s current attendance options of in-person or by Zoom; and more.
Where do I vote? You cast your ballot for Sun Prairie School Board at your municipal polling place. Call your municipal clerk to find out where that is.
For more information: Learn more about voter registration or in-person absentee voting hours at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building and the Sun Prairie Public Library leading up to the election by checking out the City Clerk’s page on the City of Sun Prairie website at https://www.cityofsunprairie.com/1135/Election-Information.
To learn more about the candidates, check out their social media pages: