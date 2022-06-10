Acting on a previous staff recommendation and a Committee of the Whole approval, the Sun Prairie City Council on June 7 voted 7-0 with one member absent to approve an ordinance creating a new City Housing Committee.
A memo from City Community Development Director Scott Kugler to the council reminded alders that at their May 17 council meeting, they accepted the Housing For All Report and Recommendations, and provided staff direction to move forward to create a Housing Committee as recommended by the report. Alders approved the housing committee recommendation during its June 7 Committee of the Whole meeting.
An ordinance creating Chapter 2.86 of the Municipal Code describes the makeup and duties of the Housing Committee. The seven- to nine-member committee reports directly to the council, advising on housing related matters such as housing programs, housing initiatives, development proposals that involve housing, and public education and engagement on housing matters.
The new committee will be chaired by the mayor, and include one council member as well as at large members from the community with experience and interest in housing and related matters.
To ensure that an appropriate mix of expertise can be achieved, the ordinance would allow one member that resides within Dane County, but outside of the municipal boundary. Members would serve five-year terms with the exception of the council representative, which would be an annual appointment.
The proposed ordinance describes in detail the duties that would be assigned to the committee, including providing the city council with recommendations regarding housing programs and policies, identifying opportunities for ordinance amendments to address housing affordability, promoting collaboration and dialogue in the community regarding housing issues, identifying and pursuing grants, loans and other financial assistance, and advocating for a diversity of affordable, accessible and quality housing types in the city.
The ordinance states committee members shall be city residents, except that one member may be a resident of Dane County residing outside of the city.
The terms for the members would be staggered. During the Committee of the Whole meeting, District 4 Alder Faustina Bohling asked whether a five-year commitment might be a lot to ask of a committee volunteer.
Mayor Paul Esser said that if people can’t serve the entire term, he asks them to resign so that another person may be appointed in the committee member’s place. He said that is the reason why appointments for other boards and commissions are available year-round — because those members lose interest, move away or can’t serve any longer.
Park 151 loan, agreement approvedActing on a previously approved action, alders approved a short-term borrowing and approved an agreement with Park 151 for two buildings currently under construction in the park.
According to a memo from Kugler, on Oct. 26, 2021, the Committee of the Whole discussed a proposed amendment to the Park 151 development agreement that would provide an additional $1.336 million economic incentive ($336,000 in up front assistance and $1 million as a pay-go incentive) to Interstate Partners to construct two buildings to accommodate the expansion of two existing Sun Prairie businesses in need of space – Trachte Building Systems and Milwaukee Tool.
Alders directed staff to proceed with the agreement after verifying that excess proceeds from the 2017 borrowing for public improvements in Tax Increment Finance District #13, totaling $336,000, could be applied to the incentive. Interstate Partners proceeded with construction to meet the timelines of Trachte and Milwaukee Tool for the buildings currently under construction.
“It took some time to research and verify the availability of the excess funds and prepare the development agreement,” Kugler wrote. “Staff found that the excess proceeds were available for use as an economic incentive in the amount of $202,000. The attached agreement honors the direction provided by COW in October, and combines the $202,000 in excess proceeds and an additional $134,000 in borrowing to provide the upfront incentive, and the $1 million as a pay-go incentive to be paid after TID #13 has a positive cash flow and the taxable value in the district exceeds $30 million.”
The agreement specifies that the developer will receive 50% of the tax increment under the pay-go until the $1 million incentive is reached – estimated to occur within three years.
Kugler said he believed the incentive is appropriate because it will aid two existing businesses in the community that are in need of additional space to house their expanding operations. Park 151 is in a good position to move quickly to meet their needs, allowing Milwaukee Tool and Trachte to keep their operations within the city rather than move to another municipality.
Alders approved providing $336,000 of up-front economic assistance and a $1 million pay-go incentive. The pay-go incentive won’t begin until TIF District 13 has a positive cash flow and valuation within the TIF 13 has reached $30 million, at which point the developer will receive 50% of the tax increment up to the maximum incentive of $1 million. Kugler told alders he is estimating that this will start in 2023 and will be paid out over a period of three years, with TIF 13 closing in 2028 with an estimated fund balance of $3.5 million.
Street to be abandoned
The council heard a report about a resolution which will discontinue a portion of Stonewood Crossing north of Creek View Avenue. The discontinuance was anticipated after the approval of the Heyday neighborhood’s General Development and Precise Implementation plans, which allows for the development without extending the street.
Introduction of the resolution to discontinue right-of-way is needed at least 40 days prior to the City Council holding a public hearing about the request as provided per the requirements of state law. All property owners adjacent to the right-of-way proposed for discontinuance will receive notice of this request.
The date for the public hearing and possible action of the resolution will be July 19, 2022.
Proclamations presentedCity Council President and District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie presented three proclamations on Tuesday, acting in replacement of the mayor, who attended the meeting via Zoom. The proclamations honored Make Music Day; Pride Month and the congratulating staffers on the recent Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) award for the city’s annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31, 2020 (watch all the videos from the presentations and see all the proclamations with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).