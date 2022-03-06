Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, March 2, 2022:
Municipal Court
Allison S. Acuna Iglesias, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Feb. 7, $124.
Simon T. Allard, Sun Prairie, hit and run-unattended vehicle Feb. 3, $187.
Bo W. Bahler, Madison, speeding on highway or street within city limits Jan. 26, $124.
James P. Booth, Sun Prairie, retail theft Feb. 2, $187.
Ashley E. Boyd-Ellis, Waunakee, auto following too closely Jan. 30, $124.
Rainey L. Briggs, Verona, disorderly conduct Jan. 27, dismissed.
Algiers L. Brooks, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation Jan. 27, $124.
George L. Cook Jr., Sun Prairie, knowingly resisting or obstructing an officer, $92.50; possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana, $92.50; both occurred Jan. 19.
Kiarra N. Cook, Sun Prairie, failure to obey traffic officer/sign, $98.80; deviating from designated lane, $98.80; and driving without headlights, $86.20; all occurred Feb. 3.
Jaron O. Cruz, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Jan. 17, $124.
Molly K. Cunningham, Sun Prairie, obstructing traffic Jan. 3, $98.80.
Joshua R. Denson, Sun Prairie, speeding in excess of posted limit Jan. 25, $98.80.
Mara J. Dewitz, Beloit, theft Nov. 23 2021, $187.
Juanita Duarte, Sun Prairie, improper stop at stop sign Jan. 16, dismissed.
Franklin H. Erazo Villota, Madison, failure to stop for flashing red Jan. 28, $98.80.
Deandre T. Freeman, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Jan. 2, $124.
Jennifer D. Garcia, Sun Prairie, driving too fast for conditions Feb. 7, dismissed.
Nacole M. Gray, Madison, operating after revocation Jan. 23, $124.
Elizabeth D. Hidalgo Davila, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Jan. 22, $124.
Chad A. Holub, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct Jan. 12, $187.
Joshua D. Hunt, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Jan. 10, $124.
Anya M. Jefferson, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Jan. 23, $124.
David K. Johnson II, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Jan. 27, $124.
Cassidy R. Mayberry, Sun Prairie, auto following too closely Jan. 17, $124.
Ben H. Olson, Sun Prairie, non-registration of motor vehicle Jan. 28, $98.80.
Sarah K. Olson, Shiocton, defective speed indicator Jan. 28, $98.80.
Carl A. Opitz, Madison, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn Feb. 3, $98.80.
Luis Orozco Torres, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Jan. 27, $124.
Allyson J. Perrich, Sun Prairie, knowingly resist or obstruct an officer Feb. 2, $187.
Antjuan Redmond Sr., Sun Prairie, possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana Jan. 27, $313.
Michael J. Ring, Madison, possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 29, $313.
Juan O. Rodriguez, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol content of .08 or greater, dismissed; operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $861; both occurred Jan. 22.
Ian M. Schachte, Sun Prairie, retail theft Jan. 12, $187.
Frasheena D. Taylor, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct Jan. 11, dismissed.
Artasia M. Wallace, Fitchburg, operating while suspended Jan. 31, $124.
Shamika T. White, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct Jan. 10, $187.
Felix M. Zavala-Olivos, Sun Prairie, deviating from designated lane, $98.80; operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license, $124; both occurred Jan. 30.
Parking Court
Calvin C. Calkins, Sun Prairie, no parking emergency snow route, $25.
John L. Hamm, Sun Prairie, no parking emergency snow route, $25.
Joel S. Johnson, Sun Prairie, snow emergency parking prohibited, $25.
Thomas P. Molland, Sparta, no parking emergency snow route, dismissed.
Christopher M. Nutter, Sun Prairie, snow emergency parking prohibited, dismissed.
Larry Overton, Chicago, parking in area reserved for handicap, $180.
Rhett Rinehart, Tomah, snow emergency parking prohibited, $25.
Noah N. Sadati, Sun Prairie, no parking emergency snow route, $25.
Landon J. Stamper, Sun Prairie, 48-hour limit parking, dismissed.
Danielle M. Wagner, Sun Prairie, no parking emergency snow route, $25.
Rachel M. Wesley, Marshall, snow emergency parking prohibited, $25.
Derek A. Young, Madison, no parking emergency snow route, $25.
