On Monday June 13, a proposal by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett would place a public referendum on this November’s ballot to fund the additional dollars needed for the long talked about Dane County Jail reconstruction project.
A county press release indicates the referendum is needed to close a funding gap that needs to be bridged for the project to be put out to bid on time.
Dane County currently has approved $165.9 million for the jail reconstruction. Recent cost estimates project the actual dollar amount needed before bids can be let to be roughly $175.7 million. Given the impact of inflation on goods and services, officials are concerned the cost of construction will only continue to increase as the project remains unresolved.
“Time is not on our side and after exploring options for close to a decade, the best and frankly only feasible plan is to put the jail to a public vote this fall,” Parisi said.
The county executive said three-quarters of the 37 member Dane County Board would have to support adding the $10 million needed for the jail project to move forward. Not enough supervisors back the funding needed, further jeopardizing the project schedule and current cost estimates.
To illustrate the challenge in getting necessary approvals, a proposal to add funding for the jail project was removed from the agenda for Monday’s meeting of the county board’s Personnel and Finance Committee.
“Every time we let months go by, this project ends up costing millions more. Delay is only making this more expensive. If the board doesn’t have the votes to keep this moving — that’s understandable — but then the only responsible step is to allow the residents of this county to decide,” Parisi concluded.
“This project is at a crossroads and we have come too far not to finish the job and fund the work that many years of analysis shows is needed and frankly overdue,” Barrett said.
“For us to get the highest quality contractors and bidders, we as a county need to send a clear signal that we support a safer, more humane jail facility,” added the sheriff. Barrett said further reductions to the jail’s design — which as proposed already eliminates more than 100 cells from the current jail’s size — would jeopardize public safety.
“We pursued every possible efficiency in design and re-design,” Barrett said. “We’ve embraced the most progressive criminal justice reforms in the country. In the end, the reality is it still costs millions of dollars to replace over 60 year old antiquated jail space.”
A referendum on the jail could be approved by a simple majority vote of the Dane County Board of Supervisors. The resolution would need to be passed by August for the jail question to appear on this fall’s ballot.
“Funds need to be approved and then the project put out to bid before dollars previously OK’d for the jail sunset,” Parisi added. “We are running out of time to get this done. The jail project can’t afford another 10 months of political machinations and maneuvering.”
Eicher will support referendum if needed
District 3 Supervisor Analiese Eicher of Sun Prairie said her position hasn't changed on the jail.
"I have consistently voted to replace Dane County's aging jail facility and last term negotiated agreements between all those involved to move the project forward," Eicher said in an email to the Sun Prairie Star.
"A referendum should be the last resort and I will support that if it comes to it, but I would encourage continued collaboration and transparency between leadership of the board, the executive's office and the sheriff to get this project done," Eicher added.
Supervisors Eicher (District 3), Andrew Schauer (District 21), Jeff Weigand (District 20) and Brenda Yang (District 19) were contacted regarding the project and did not respond by press time, but their comments will be added to this version online at sunprairiestar.com if they are received by noon on Thursday, June 16.