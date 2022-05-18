The Sun Prairie Police Department presented its annual awards in anticipation of Police Week as part of the Sun Prairie City Council’s Tuesday, May 3 meeting agenda.
Police Chief Mike Steffes presented Officer of the Year, Employee of the Year, Life Saving Commendations and Continuous Service Awards as well as the Chief’s Award for an Officer Involved Event.
Officer of the Year — Nathan Hoffmann. Given to one officer for sustained service and teamwork, the Officer of the Year is presented annually a sworn officer, exclusive of sworn supervisory and sworn administrative staff, who has consistently performed at a high level and who has excelled in teamwork to help the department achieve its mission during the course of the previous year.
Steffes said chose Hoffmann because he is a consistent high performer, constantly going above and beyond his daily duties. Hoffmann tirelessly works investigations to ensure there are no further leads, and has volunteered and been selected for the SPPD Honor Guard. A Field Trainer for the SPPD, Hoffmann has an outstanding work ethic, remains dedicated and has a constant desire to improve.
“As a person, he embodies our mission, vision and core values every day,” Steffes told the audience members as well as those watching on KSUN cable access TV.
Employee of the Year — Michelle Garrison. The Employee of the Year award is given for sustained service and teamwork to a member of the SPPD staff not included in the Officer of the Year award consideration. Employees of the Year consistently perform at a high level and who has excelled in teamwork to help the SPPD achieve its mission during the course of the previous year.
“The Employee of the Year’s daily work reflects an awareness of departmental procedures core values and objectives,” Steffes said.
Garrison, who works as business manager for the SPPD, received the award because she willingly takes on stressful and involved projects without complaint, Steffes said.
She is also a daily problem solver, Steffes said, referring to Garrison as an “organizational guru” who handles Police Commission, command staff, Chief’s Advisory Board and strategic planning meetings in addition to hiring and retirement events.
Steffes said Garrison’s positive attitude and disposition includes being supportive of those around her and providing guidance to others without being prompted. Her strong, self-driven approach includes providing thorough and complete reporting and being the “go-to” person for help, Steffes said.
When asked to share some thoughts, Garrison laughed and said the chief presented the award pretty much the way she had written it up for him.
Chief’s Award — Officers Ryan Barnes, Randy Gregory and Jamy Dennis received the award for outstanding contribution to the SPPD. Steffes explained the award covers many service categories and is given solely at the discretion of the chief as often as he deems appropriate.
In what was easily the most hair-raising award of the ceremony, Steffes described the July 7 incident that occurred at 4:42 p.m. at the Sun Prairie Walmart, located at 1905 McCoy Road.
Barnes received a request from the US Marshal’s Service to be in the area regarding a known, wanted subject the marshals were seeking. The service had active information he was in the area of Walmart, but the marshals could not determine the suspect’s exact location.
While Barnes was relaying the information to SPPD dispatch, Humphrey spotted the suspect in one of the parking aisles of the store’s parking lot. Humphrey attempted to contact the suspect, but noticed the suspect dropped several bags of items and hung on to one black bag.
Using the actual body cam footage, Steffes described how Humphrey ran after the suspect and shared the information about the black bag. While he was chasing the suspect, Humphrey remained parallel to the suspect in the parking lot.
Meanwhile, Officers Barnes and Dennis spotted the suspect and parked in the main entry parking lot aisle to Walmart. While running after the suspect, Barnes and Dennis observed a handgun in the suspect’s hand and yelled, “GUN!”
Showing the body cam video, Steffes showed that Humphrey kept a safe distance, shouting commands to the suspect while taking up a position behind a vehicle in order to evaluate the situation.
“While in these mere seconds of interaction,” Steffes said, “all officers were faces with a subject who, while running, drew a firearm and began advancing towards a highly populated store and patrons who were leaving.”
The suspect stopped before entering the store and turned towards officers, but pointed the gun at his own head.
“That subject, at any moment, could have lowered that weapon and fired at officers,” Steffes said, adding that the officers showed great restraint in not shooting the suspect.
While the gun was aimed at his head, the suspect pulled the trigger, Steffes said, but the gun didn’t fire.
“Officers were able to get the subject to drop the gun and took him into custody unharmed,” Steffes said.
The police chief commended Humphrey for maintaining professionalism while tending to the suspect, searching him and determining additional follow-through actions.
The chief also had high praise for Dennis, who was on his first day of field training as a new Sun Prairie officer.
“You each did an excellent job during this call for service,” Steffes said, “and we are incredibly proud of you and your efforts . . . [which] were a major reason why this incident ended without injury to citizens or officers.”
Life Saving Commendations — Officers Cody Ennis and Eric Jeffers each received the award for acting directly to saving or significantly prolonging a human life in 2021.
Continuous Service Awards — Jill Koll, Nicole Vedvik and James Smith — 25 years; David Hall and Christopher Dauck — 15 years; Randy Humphrey, Dylan Kahl, Frederick Garcia, Hayley Steele and Tyler Hetrick — 5 years.
Those awards were followed by a Badge Pinning Ceremony for seven new SPPD officers Jared Bello, Jamy Dennis, Eric Jeffers, Eric McGlynn, Derek Moe, Chris Jauch and Conner Ziegler.
Steffes said the badge pinning ceremony is an honorary ceremony held to officially recognize the significance of the role of those who support law enforcement officers such as friends and family in front of the elected bodies and citizen partners.
The chief closed the ceremony with a final thanks to Mayor Paul Esser and Sun Prairie alders: “Thank you for your attention and for allowing us the opportunity to publicly recognize — as best as possible in these current conditions — our members who have wonderfully served our community and have represented our department with great honor.”