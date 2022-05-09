The Sun Prairie City Council will discuss the future of the Sun Prairie Historical Museum before hiring another director following the April 26 letter of resignation submitted by museum director Jen Harper.
The Sun Prairie Museum Board discussed the May 7 opening of the museum as well as staffing for the 2022 season as part of its May 4 agenda. Selecting from three recommendations from staff that included closing the museum, the board voted to pursue “Full Investment,” but only after hearing public input.
Reaction from history-connected individuals attending the meeting opposed closing the museum.
The closure of the museum was among the options offered in the wake of Harper’s resignation, which is effective May 31. Harper said she resigned to take another job.
“It’s important to me that museum operations continue throughout the advertised season (May through October) with regular open hours Wednesday through Saturday (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.),” Harper wrote in her letter of resignation. “It took more than two years, but the Museum Collection is finally out of the Westside Community Building hallways, we have a board-approved Collections Management Policy, a council-approved LTE Registrar position, and a team of volunteer historians, who process about 30 donated items each month.
“I hope the Historical Museum continues to be a free and welcoming place where new residents, out-of-towners, and local school children can learn about this great city,” Harper added. “I also hope that the City of Sun Prairie Administration and the Park, Recreation & Forestry Division take ownership of the Historical Museum and not only assist with daily operations (paying bills and opening mail), but utilize their departmental resources to help promote and uplift the Historical Museum, along with its mission to preserve the stories of this community.”
But individuals attending the meeting who spoke to the board said the museum is already difficult to access and that it should not consider closing the museum to the public or to volunteers.
“I cannot begin to describe my disappointment in what is going to be discussed at tonight’s meeting. Our city leadership has failed our museum and our citizens,” remarked former board member and unsuccessful aldermanic candidate Kyiel Kovach in written remarks sent before the meeting.
“Rather than provide clear direction and guidance for the museum they have instead caused confusion compounded with apathy that has led to people to openly question the value of a museum that is recording and preserving history of the community the represent,” Kovach added.
“I am embarrassed by the lack of leadership from our lame duck mayor who has not provided clear direction to any one as to what our museum can provide to our community,” Kovach added. “I blame our city council for not making a better effort to provide a clear direction for the city staff regarding the museum. I blame the museum board for not having strong enough leadership to demand better goals and direction for the museum as this should be their primary role.”
Kovach urged the board to demand that the museum stay open.
“If they [board members] support its closure, they do not belong on the board,” Kovach wrote. “They should also be the first to volunteer their time to keep it open or they should recuse themselves from the board immediately and volunteer their time elsewhere. That would show city council that there are people in positions to make change.”
Kovach said the city council needs to start acting like it “honestly cares about the city.”
“Allowing members of city council to bully and grandstand without repercussions is not acceptable and should never be allowed,” Kovach added. “Hard choices need to be made, but this is not about making a hard choice. This is purely about listening to the loudest voice in the room and not making an effort to gather all the information. There is a solution here. But we need critical thinkers and people who want to be involved. This people are all around us. We just need to ask.”
“I and other members of the community have appeared at museum board meeting and had conversations with museum board members and city council members and city staff about concerns over the past four years,” former mayor Joe Chase told the board during public comments.
“There are people here tonight, who have actively volunteered at the museum and others that have been involved with the Sun Prairie Historical Society and the Sun Prairie Area Genealogy Society, who are dedicated to the preservation of our historic artifacts, educating the community and visitors to our community, about our rich heritage and our rich history.
“And using these archives serves to encourage pride in our community by recognizing the families, the businesses, and the events that built this community. It appears our public comments in important meetings may be the only opportunity to form a time to it, since previous attempts to offer our support have been ignored,” Chase said.
“A museum cannot be managed by inexperienced staff and cannot be operated by a museum board that has limited knowledge about the intricacies of museum operations and the significance of our community’s historic artifacts,” the former mayor said. “We ask that you call upon the Sun Prairie Historical Society to support and stabilize the present and future operation of the Sun Prairie Historical Library Museum.”
Two other speakers echoed similar sentiments, but the board agreed to allow the Sun Prairie City Council discuss the future of the museum before a new museum director is hired.
Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom — who supervises the museum as part of the city’s organizational chart — as well as District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs said there should be money to hire a limited term employee to help keep the museum open. The museum also opened as part of the downtown’s Artful Wine Walk on May 5 and was scheduled to open for the season on Saturday, May 7.
In a memo to the museum board, Grissom provided three options: Full Investment, which would require more budgetary resources including $118,000 in one-time costs and $84,000 of annual recurring costs; change of scope or closing the museum – referred to as “Divestment.”
In her memo, Grissom reminded the board that the vision for the museum may take some time to come to fruition, which resulted in the board recommendation to the city council to consider full investment in the museum moving forward.
Troubled director position
Harper’s resignation occurred less than four years after its previous director — and the first full-time director of the museum — started in the position on Aug. 20, 2018. Helen Wirka replaced Dennis Erickson, who was a part-time director but resigned in June, 2018.
Erickson worked in the position about four years, replacing popular curator Peter Klein, whose resignation was accepted Aug. 28, 2014. Klein often publicly lamented the city’s lack of financial and public support for the museum for years and finally grew fed up enough to resign.
Wirka’s resignation was effective Feb. 1, 2020. Wirka didn’t give a reason for her departure in her resignation letter but spoke at the Jan. 8, 2020 museum board meeting.
“I am very thankful for the opportunity that I had to serve as museum director,” Wirka said. “It’s been quite an exciting time.” The museum had been undergoing a renaissance after it was closed for more than a year after the July 2018 explosion damaged the museum’s windows. Along with repairs, the city invested more than $100,000 in renovations that included flooring, ADA-accessible bathrooms and lift, a new security camera and other upgrades. The construction took more than 18 months. Wirka and volunteers kept the museum a part of the community through satellite exhibits at city hall and westside community building and held events on the museum’s lawn in 2019.
Harper joined the museum in 2020 and even though she enjoyed a slight increase in funding, endured questions about the future of the museum during the 2022 city budget discussions when Jacobs questioned keeping the museum open.