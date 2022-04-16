Sun Prairie park visitors may soon be seeing more food in the parks, thanks to recommended approval of a Zoning Ordinance amendment by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Tuesday, April 12.
The City of Sun Prairie sought the amendment in order to permit Mobile Food Vending as an accessory use to Active Outdoor Public Recreational land uses.
In her report to the commission, City Planner Ria Hull wrote that the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department (SPPRF) asked to the amendment relating to planned changes at some of SPPRF upcoming and future events at city parks. District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch, who also serves on the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission, referred the matter to the city staff.
One of the changes SPPRF is planning involves increased use of mobile food vendors within the parks.
“While this is occurring to some extent now, SPPRF engaged Stafford & Rosenbaum (acting City Attorney) to ensure that all was in place before proceeding with the planned changes,” Hull reported to the commission.
Hull wrote in her report that although vending in city parks with proper authorization is clearly contemplated under the licensing provisions of the Municipal Code, the city planning staff “feels that it is not clear in the Zoning Ordinance that this activity is permitted.”
Hull stated the proposed ordinance amendment would clarify that Mobile Food Vending is permitted as an accessory use within Active Outdoor Public Recreational land uses (such as city parks), with authorization from the Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry.
No comments were made during the commission’s one-minute hearing on the matter, and the commission voted 9-0 to recommend city council approval of the ordinance amendment.
Other action• VH Smith’s Crossing II LLC plat extension backed. Based on a recommendation from City Planner Sarah Sauer, the commission voted to recommend council approval of an extension of the recording deadline for the Smith’s Crossing McCoy Addition Final Plat, which is located east of O’Keeffe Avenue and west of Clarmar Drive.
In her report to the commission, Sauer wrote the city’s Subdivision Ordinance states that the final plat must be submitted within 36 months after the last required approval of the preliminary plat.
That means the date of adoption of a resolution approving or conditionally approving the preliminary plat by the City Council, or a written request to extend the 36-month period must be granted by the City Council. The Smith’s Crossing McCoy Addition preliminary plat was approved in December, 2018 and signed by Planning staff in May, 2019.
Sauer explained in her report that the applicant has secured ownership of the entire 134 acres contained in the preliminary plat and has recorded three final plats covering 90 acres extending east from O’Keeffe Avenue and Leopold Way. Veridian Homes (developing the project under the VH Smith’s Crossing II LLC moniker) is requesting a 36- month extension to provide additional time to prepare and submit final plats for the remaining 40 acres.
Commissioners voted 9-0 to recommend council approval of the extension.
• Sun Prairie West High sign CUP recommended. Acting on a recommendation from Sauer, the commission voted unanimously to recommend council approval of a conditional use permit to allow a ground sign to exceed the maximum sign area for Sun Prairie West High School, 2850 Ironwood Drive.
The proposed SPWHS sign exceeds the maximum allowed 32 square foot sign area in the city’s Zoning Ordinance. The proposed monument sign will have an electronic message center with a roughly 57 square foot sign area standing 10 feet tall with a four foot tall masonry base. The sign will be located on city-owned property north of the intersection of Blue Heron Blvd. and North Legacy Way.
Sauer wrote that the Sun Prairie Area School District will work with city staff on the specifics of the location and maintenance of the easement area which will be recorded as a separate document.