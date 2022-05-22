After roughly an hour of conversation and remarks from history-connected volunteers, the Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole voted 5-3 on May 17 to commit $84,000 to Sun Prairie Historical Museum operations.
In a memo to City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer, Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom outlined the history of the tension at the museum (in the city’s organizational chart, the museum is an area of responsibility for the SPPRF director).
Over the last several months, the Museum Board has been engaged in a strategic planning process to determine the vision, goals, objectives and measurable outcomes of the city’s museum.
After completing the visioning process, the Museum Board concluded that without additional investment in the museum, the adopted vision is not feasible.
In May, Museum Director Jen Harper announced she would be leaving her position with the city. Prior to beginning a recruitment process the Museum Board revisited its strategic plan and considered several possible options for moving forward. Also during its May meeting, the Museum Board considered three options prior to approving their recommendation to the City Council.
The options the board considered include:
• Additional Annual Investment — The museum’s annual budget would need to increase by $84,000, which is not currently included as part of the city’s five year financial management plan.
“This funding increase could be spread out over several budget cycles,” Grissom wrote. “However, this would also delay the outcomes outlined in the implementation plan.”
• Change the Scope of Service — The Museum Board discussed other options for sharing Sun Prairie’s history with residents and visitors. This could include scanning the existing documents to provide virtual options.
• Divestment of the Museum as a City Service — The museum would be transitioned to a non-profit organization or the service would cease to exist. The Museum Board voted unanimously to request additional funding to achieve the outcomes outlined in the strategic plan’s implementation plan and provided the recommendation to the City Council to consider their funding request.
Grissom said she is postponing the hiring process for a new Museum Director until the City Council has had the opportunity to consider the $84,000 request.
Volunteers including former mayor Joe Chase and two others spoke at the meeting and were critical of the museum’s relationship with historical groups in Sun Prairie — Sun Prairie Historical Society, Sun Prairie Historical Resotorations Inc., the Sun Prairie Area Genealogical Society and the Sun Prairie Cemetery Association.
“I myself had offered publicly to volunteer in the capacity of 15 hours a week, Chase said. “There were so many responsibilities that the museum has — both internal and external — but the tasks were both poorly prioritized and not completed in a satisfactory way. “
Chase reminded alders that the Sun Prairie Historical Society, which was known as the Friends of the Sun Prairie Museum, donated $20,000 to the museum board to have a strategic plan created.
“The plan was completed over two years ago,” Chase said, “and the implementation has been slow and unsatisfactory.”
Chase had similar words for the Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum Board.
“In my opinion, the nine-member museum board is unwieldy and inconsistent to the point that very few of the appointments have even completed their first terms,” said Chase, who pointed out during his remarks that he resigned from the board. “They lose interest because they are unaware of how a museum should be operated and they offer solutions that they only money can buy.
“I will again reiterate that the Sun Prairie Historical Society operated as a museum for over 45 years with over 30 volunteers prior to the city’s involvement over the past five years. Our city budget was never over $30,000. And we had record numbers of visitors each year. To cover expenses, we held fundraisers and we all pitched in to make our museum a Sun Prairie destination.”
Chase called on the alders to ask city staff for a viable solution, which includes using the community volunteer resources that have been offered.
“ Or you can also use one of the successful models used throughout Wisconsin where municipal governments partner with nonprofits and their historical societies to provide a high quality destination museum in their community,” Chase concluded. “Frankly, whatever you do, you can’t make the museum look good by throwing more money at it. Opening the doors isn’t what sells the museum — it’s the interaction the public has with the storytellers in that museum.”
Museum Board member Dan Callies spoke in favor of the changes he’s seen to date.
“I believe that the museum’s vision could be a great draw to bring people downtown. I think in the past the vision has been pretty small,” Callies said. “It’s been a small volunteer organization. And they’ve done some good things, but I think the museum could do way more.
“I feel that placing the museum under the direction of Parks and Rec Department has really stabilized the museum. And I think it’s gotten organized and there has been a lot of work that’s been done behind the scenes. Our latest director put together numerous written procedures and programs.”
Callies also contradicted Chase’s conclusion.
“I myself and most of the other board members . . .we feel that the city-owned museum is a great investment and a great way to preserve the history of the city and Sun Prairie,” Callies said, “and we just don’t think it can be done totally with volunteers.”
Board members Waunona Brewster and Andy Schoenherr expressed similar sentiments in comments sent to alders before the meeting.
“ It is my hope that [alders] will seriously consider the implications of no [Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum] or an underfunded and inappropriately staffed SPHLM. This is a growing community and we need the opportunity to be aware of all the people, events, and experiences that have laid the foundation for our growth and future,” Brewster wrote in comments read by Council President Maureen Crombie. “Otherwise as a community we are just talking the talk about being welcoming and appreciating the diversity that makes us who we are.”
Schoenherr pointed out that a city funded Museum is unique but it’s also a unique opportunity to combine the passion and energy of dedicated volunteers with the resources and support of city staff.
“This investment has the potential to generate new revenue by making the museum and the downtown area a destination and draw for tourists and businesses alike,” Schoenherr wrote in comments read by District 1 Alder Steve Stocker.
“A volunteer-run underfunded museum is not sustainable nor scalable for growth and does a disservice to Sun Prairie’s citizens past, present and future,” Schoenherr added. “I hope you will support our modest request for additional funding to allow the museum or city staff and passionate volunteers to continue working together to realize our vision for a great museum that educates and ignites our community.”
Some alders, like District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch, said he may not agree to additional funding as part of the 2023 city budget given other city budget priorities. Fellow District 2 Alder Brent Eisberner echoed the sentiment, saying that he could not vote for additional funding if there is no plan to grow the knowledge base of local history.
Alders Jokisch, Eisberner and Tina Bohling voted against the motion, which passed on a 5-3 vote.