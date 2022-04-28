A 37-year-old Madison woman was charged in Dane County Circuit Court with possessing an illegally obtained prescription, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in connection with an April 13 incident in Sun Prairie.
According to the criminal complaint, police located Michelle Allen after a witness saw the vehicle she was driving strike a light post near the intersection of Prairie Lakes Drive and South Grand Avenue at 6:41 a.m.
The witness advised the woman was last seen headed towards Woodman’s Market, which is located adjacent to the intersection. Video from Woodman’s confirmed that Allen’s vehicle was the vehicle that crossed the center median and struck the pole which was holding up both street lights and traffic controls.
After Allen allegedly knocked down the pole, both the signals and the lights themselves sustained damage, according to the complaint. Allen’s vehicle sustained heavy front end damage and along the passenger side, with the tires on the passenger side being flat, according to the complaint.
When the investigating officer made contact with Allen and opened the rear driver’s side passenger door, syringes fell to the ground. The officer also found a small glass pipe used to smoke marijuana on the front passenger side floor board, according to the complaint.
In the vehicle’s center console, the officer located 12 used and dirty syringes as well as alcohol wipes, needle caps and a blue rubber tourniquet strip. In the rear passenger compartment, the officer located a paper grocery bag filled with items commonly associated with heroin use, including a box for Narcan, additional syringes and alcohol wipes, an additional blue rubber tourniquet, and a plastic bag containing miniature cotton balls. Also present was a Fentanyl test strip package. The officer also located 1.4 grams of marijuana in the vehicle.
Allen’s purse allegedly contained numerous syringes that appeared to be new and unused, a glass tube with burned residue on each end used for smoking cocaine and a cut straw in the purse with a white residue inside of it. Also found in the purse: two loose pills, which were white in color and oval with a crease in the middle so that they could be split. One side said “G” and the other said “31.” Allen told police the pills were Gabapentin pills, but they were not in a prescription bottle and Allen was unable to show a valid prescription for the pills. An internet search confirmed them as being 600 mg Gabapentin tablets.
If convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalties allowed by law, Allen will receive one year and 30 days imprisonment, be fined $2,000 and lose her vehicle operating privileges for 10 years.
Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scamThe Dane County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of an elaborate telephone scam where the scammers are claiming to represent the Sheriff’s Office.
In this scam, the scammers actually leave a message and ask people to call 608-401-2540. They have gone as far as establishing a phone tree and direct people to choose option #4.
“They have also been known to spoof the Sheriff’s Office main line, so it appears they are calling from a legitimate number,” remarked Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer. “On the surface, it all sounds very official and citizens could easily think they are calling the Sheriff’s Office.”
Schaffer said the Sheriff’s Office does not ask for money over the phone. If you are unsure or something does not feel right, hang up the phone and call the business directly to verify any information.
Schaffer advised citizens not to give any personal or financial information over the phone. If your suspicions are confirmed and the phone call was an attempt to defraud you, please report the incident by calling the non-emergency dispatch number at 608-255-2345.
Watch for farm equipmentSchaffer also said he Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking motorists who travel on rural roads to be aware of equipment around farm fields that may hinder traffic.
Motorists are asked to drive with caution and be patient when encountering farm equipment that may be partially blocking a lane or moving slowly.
Motorists should also avoid distractions and be mindful of speed limits. In 2014, it became illegal to pass farm equipment or ag-commercial vehicles in a no-passing zone. Motorists should wait until they enter a passing zone when considering going around a slow-moving vehicle.
Farmers are asked to be diligent about utilizing lights, flashers and/or reflective tape to increase their visibility. Safety should be top priority for everyone on the road.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes