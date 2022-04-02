The City of Sun Prairie will remove parking stalls and make other tweaks to curb the too-close-for-comfort truck turns at the Main and Bristol Street intersection in downtown Sun Prairie.
The intersection is part of State Highway 19 and is a truck route through the City of Sun Prairie.
Motorists, business owners and even District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy have complained of near misses and close calls as trucks try to navigate the turns at the intersection.
The city will eliminate one parking stall from the North Bristol (east side) and one parking stall from West Main Street (north side) to give trucks more passing room and avoid sideswipes of parked cars. The southbound left turn stop bar will also be moved back. Signs will also be put up on the westbound approach to alert of semi-trucks turning right from the left turn lane.
Sun Prairie’s city council OK’d the four city staff-recommended changes during the March 29 Committee of the Whole.
A recent consultant’s traffic study found west-bound trucks using the left lane and going into the southbound lanes of Bristol Street while turning. There were also issues of southbound trucks turning west onto Main Street and northbound trucks turning west onto Main Street.
Motorists have also complained about traffic backups at the Main Street and Bristol intersection that extend to the Market Street and Church Street intersection.
The traffic study found the longest traffic queues westbound on the Main and Bristol Street intersection on weekdays from 3:30-3:50 p.m. and took more than one traffic signal cycle to clear. The morning traffic queues peaked at 7:35 a.m.
City staff didn’t make any recommendations to handle the traffic delays but expect traffic to ease up as some students shift from Sun Prairie East High School to the new Sun Prairie West High School this fall.
“We know with the high school splitting next year, we all are crossing our fingers that there is a little bit of reduction of traffic in the downtown area,” City Staff Engineer Tom Veith said.
Alders have pressed city staff to look at rerouting Highway 19 to curb the truck traffic downtown and problems at the Main and Bristol Street intersection.
The city has local control of Highway 19 between Grove Street and Thompson Road, with any changes requiring Wisconsin Department of Transportation approval.
WisDOT gave the city options to reroute State Highway 19 to either North Bird Street or Grand Avenue.
City staff reported that a rerouting of Highway 19 from Bristol to Windsor, to continue west of Main and use Bird Street and back to Windsor Street, would not solve the traffic issue, and would possibly move the problems to another section of the city.
City staff recommended that other local Highway 19 changes wait until 2024 when improvements will be made to the Windsor-Bristol Street and Windsor-Bird Street intersections.
District 1 Alder and Public Works Committee Chair McIlroy committed to follow up on the Main Street and Bristol Street intersection changes in six months.
“We don’t want to say this is what we are doing,” McIlroy said, “and just drop it.”