Saluting the end of her aldermanic career, the City of Sun Prairie offered two honors for District 4 Alder Mary Polenske during her final Sun Prairie City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 29.
The first honor: Naming the Public Safety Training Room at the Westside Community Service Building as The Mary Polenske Public Safety Training Room.
The second honor, shared with her former alder husband Errol, was to rename the intersection of Chadsworth Drive and Chalfont Drive as Honorary Errol and Mary Polenske Drive with a special street sign (the actual street names will not change). The brown street sign will hang above the regular street signs at the intersection.
All three public safety chiefs — Emergency Medical Service Chief Brian Goff, Police Chief Mike Steffes and Fire Chief Chris Garrison — praised Mary Polenske for her impact and intense interest in public safety.
“Mary is the epitome of what I was say an alder should be because in — and I’m not looking to take away anything from anybody, because you’ve all been great to me and great to our organization — but Mary truly put in such an effort with public safety,” Garrison said.
“It wasn’t a phone call. It wasn’t a question — Mary came in and spent hours and hours talking to me, asking questions, finding out why we needed things, finding out why we needed a second station, why we needed to staff it and how important it was,” Garrison said. “She got down to the root of everything.”
Steffes recalled something his wife told him when he first came to Sun Prairie to apply for the chief’s job.
“And when I was looking at applying in Sun Prairie, I was looking at the different city council members and at one of the annual reports and my wife looked over my shoulder [saw Mary Polenske was an alder] and said, ‘I remember her. She was a swim judge and I always liked her. You’re going to like working with her.’ So you never know how to impact somebody but that’s over 30 years ago and she still remembers you to this day,” Steffes said. “So all of the things that you did for the City of Sun Prairie — thank you.”
Goff said he was keenly aware of the shadow Mary Polenske left on the Sun Prairie EMS because she not only took the service from volunteer to paid, but also took it to a paramedic level of service when she served as EMS Director for 15 years before retiring in 2008 and being elected as District 4 Alder in 2010.
“I would like to thank you for all you have contributed to the department. You have inspired us to reach for higher things, even encouraged all the paramedics — you encouraged myself to continue to be the best that we can be and to deliver the best service for the community,” Goff said. “That is going to stay with us for a long, long time. And I hope that one day I can emerge from the shadows you cast upon us and live up to what you have set the stage for us for the next few years. Thank you very much.”
District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs said he will miss Polenske sitting next to him at the council dais.
“Well, while you’re right of center, and I’m left to center, we always shared honestly and candidly how we saw the issues. And we felt good about talking to each other about it,” Jacobs said.
“And maybe there might have been some times that I might have swayed you. I can confirm that there were times that you swayed me . . . my point was that all it really took was a conversation. And . . . I don’t want to be pontificating, but we have a toxic political divide in our country, and Mary reminds me that it doesn’t have to be that way — that we don’t have to disagree,” Jacobs said. “And when we do, we can disagree in an agreeable way.”
“I just want to say thank you to everybody. I’ve enjoyed being on council,” Mary Polenske said.
“It’s always been well, sometimes it was a challenge, and sometimes just getting out of the house and having to go and take care of different issues were a little bit of a challenge but after leaving EMS, I found life way too quiet,” the retiring District 4 Alder added.
“You guys have all helped me. I’m so proud of our city council and of our staff. Thank you staff. I don’t know what I would do without you,” Mary Polenske added. “You’re always — always there. I’m looking over here at Aaron and Adam — they’ve been such strong supporters for our city council. And that is so important for us to get along. So I’m going to cut this short but just say thank you. I appreciate this and I still will be around somewhere.”
“We’ll be watching the meetings,” said Errol Polenske, who served as District 2 Alder from 1979-92 and has been a poll worker in the city since 2007. “Again, thank you very much for this presentation.”