A group of west side Sun Prairie alders and citizens have launched a petition drive to persuade the state Wisconsin Department of Transportation to install traffic signals at the intersection of Westmount Drive and Highway 19.
Located near Gus’s Diner, the intersection is located a few short blocks from Sun Prairie West High School, set to open in September.
The group distributing petition forms will hold its first meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, at the Westside Community Service Building, which is located 2598 W Main St.
District 4 Alders David Virgell and Faustina Bohling and District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs are helping to promote the petition. WisDOT previously informed Sun Prairie alders and city staff that it is back on the list of projects but may still be another five years away -- which petitioners say is too far away.
The petition reads: “We the undersigned hereby petition the City of Sun Prairie and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to finally get traffic signals installed as soon as possible at the dangerous intersection of Highway 19 and Westmount Drive in Sun Prairie. A decade ago we had been assured many times that traffic signals would be installed by 2018 and later by 2021 or 2023, but nothing has happened.
“The highway intersection is growing more dangerous. The opening of nearby Sun Prairie West High School this fall makes this project more urgent. There will be hundreds inexperienced teenage drivers and dozens of school buses turning at that dangerous intersection while most oncoming traffic exceeds the 45 mph. speed limit.
“The danger is worse in the fall and spring when the sun shines into the eyes of drivers on that east-west highway. By signing this petition, I understand and am in support of the addition of traffic signals at Highway 19 and Westmount Drive.”
“When I ran for office in April," Virgell said, "I promised my constituents that I would take action, and now we are.”
“This dangerous intersection needs immediate steps to make it safer,” Bohling added.
Jacobs, whose third aldermanic district includes part of the west side, helped fight for traffic signals near the intersection of O'Keeffe Avenue and Reiner Road along with current Sun Prairie City Council President and fellow District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie because of high traffic counts and several near-miss crashes there.
"More than half of the families of the Sun Prairie School District will go through that intersection for school, sports, and special events," Jacobs pointed out. "Sun Prairie East High School has traffic signals for the safety of students and their families -- so should Sun Prairie West families.”
The WisDOT website, however, lists an improvement project on its docket to be completed by spring 2025.
According to https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/wis19-westmountintersection/default.aspx, WisDOT is proposing intersection safety improvements along Highway 19, including the Westmount Drive intersection in Sun Prairie.
The website states the project purpose is to reduce the pattern of rear end crashes due to stopped traffic turning left by installing offset left turn lanes to improve safety mobility through the area.
WisDOT states the following safety improvements are being proposed along Highway 19 between Charlottes Way and Hearthstone Ridge:
• Install offset left turn lanes on Highway 19 to provide safe refuge for turning traffic and improve traffic flow for through traffic; and
• Update curb ramps, install new curb ramps and crossings as needed to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.
WisDOT's schedule includes a summer 2022 Public Involvement Meeting (no date specified); August 2022 - Real Estate; Fall 2024/Spring 2025 - Construction. Regarding the project, WisDOT says staged construction will allow at least one lane of Highway 19 to remain open in each direction.
Individuals with questions or who want to obtain a petition form may send an email to Al Guyant, a former District 4 Alder and City Council President, at Al.Guyant@gmail.com, or call 608-630-7539.