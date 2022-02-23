U.S. District 2 Congressional Rep. Mark Pocan, a member of the House Education and Labor Committee, introduced House Resolution 939, the Annual Bipartisan Public Schools Week Resolution with Reps. Sam Graves, Suzanne Bonamici, Glenn Thompson, and 88 of their colleagues.
This year Public Schools Week is Feb. 21-25, and it serves as a time to celebrate the achievements of public schools and honor the significant contributions and accomplishments of students, parents, educators, and education advocates.
The Sun Prairie School Board adopted a resolution in observation of Public Schools Week at its Feb. 14 meeting.
“As a public school graduate from kindergarten through college, I’m proud to recognize the 9 out of every 10 students in America that attend a public school,” Pocan said.
“I am committed to strengthening our public schools so that every child receives a high-quality education experience," Pocan added. "Communities are stronger and schools are better when we all work together to support public education. Our shared future and our success depend on the support we give to public education today.”
“America’s public schools have a long and storied tradition of preparing our children to become tomorrow’s leaders,” Graves said. “Like the overwhelming majority of Americans, I’m a proud product of the public school system. I understand firsthand just how important public schools are to our communities and I’m committed to working to strengthen them so current and future generations have access to the same quality education that I did.”
“It is an honor to co-lead the Public Schools Week Resolution,” said Bonamici. “Our system of public education is important for our children, families, community, and economy. As a policymaker and former public school parent, I am eternally grateful for the tireless dedication of our many teachers and school staff. I'm committed to making sure schools have the policies and resources they need to provide a quality education to all students.”
“National Public Schools Week celebrates the storied history and success of our public school system and the education it provides to our youth,” Thompson said. “As a senior member of the Education and Labor Committee, and an alumnus of public schools, I am well aware of the vital role schools play in their communities. Every child deserves access to a high-quality education so that they may learn and grow. We must continue to strengthen these institutions so we can better prepare our next generation of learners.”
During Public Schools Week, national education groups representing teachers, principals, superintendents, parents, civil rights and disability advocates, and religious organizations highlight the importance of public schools and the positive difference they make in shaping the future of our country.
Public schools are open to every child – regardless of ability, wealth, country of origin, or needs, and by supporting public school systems we strengthen our country.
