The City of Sun Prairie has appointed Sun Prairie Fire Chief Christopher Garrison of the Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Company to serve as interim Emergency Medical Services chief following the resignation of Brian Goff.
Garrison has served as Sun Prairie’s fire chief for the past seven years and brings a wealth of experience that qualifies him to take on this role. He has an extensive background in public safety that consists of 33 years of fire service experience.
During his time in Lake Forest, Ill., Garrison served as the deputy chief of operations and deputy chief of administration with the Lake Forest Fire Department. Prior to his leadership roles, he started as a firefighter paramedic in Libertyville, Ill.
Sun Prairie Communications and Diversity Strategist Jake King said Garrison's insight and expertise will prove invaluable as he leads two departments in offering exceptional public safety services during this time.
Goff resigned his position effective June 1. During his tenure, Goff established strong partnerships with the Sun Prairie Area School District, the University of Wisconsin and other public safety agencies, which assisted in improving the city’s emergency preparedness, in addition to securing grant awards and providing training opportunities that expanded beyond public safety teams to include many other city departments and partners.
Goff was instrumental in bringing Narcan to the Sun Prairie Police Department, and invited the Sun Prairie Fire and Police department partners to join EMS in Safe Haven for Newborns training, providing a life-saving option for mothers in crisis.
Goff's additional achievements include the important role he played in the remodeling of Station 2, placing a third ambulance in service during times of peak demand, establishing a new schedule and work week for paramedic staff, adopting an EMS Human Dignity Statement, and creating an EMS Fellowship program to provide a pathway into EMS for underrepresented persons to join the Sun Prairie EMS team.
The day-to-day EMS duties such as commanding the EMS team, ensuring adequate response times, monitoring supplies, and managing staffing needs will now fall under Garrison.
Additionally, Garrison will oversee the expanded services contract and implementation with the Village of Marshall, towns of Sun Prairie, Medina and York along with the EMS Community Outreach program.
Garrison has begun his tenure as interim EMS chief. As he serves in this interim capacity, the City of Sun Prairie will review and consider future options.
“Chief Garrison’s passion for public safety is clear to all and has made him a qualified fit to lead the EMS department,” said Sun Prairie City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer. “We are confident in his leadership and expertise.”