Rubrich wins Town of Burke supervisor 5 race

Lisa D. Rubrich edged out challenger Skip Kraiss to be the new Town of Burke supervisor 5.
Rubrich received 178 votes in the April 5 spring election. Kraiss received 128.
Rubrich will take over the Supervisor 5 seat left vacant after incumbent supervisor Patrick Nimmow resigned last fall.
“I am grateful to the people of Burke for voting me into office,” Rubrich said after her election win. “I look forward to serving my community. I plan to start this adventure by listening. I’m sure I have a lot to learn, and it certainly will be interesting.”
Rubrich has been a Town of Burke resident for 18 years and lives on Whytecliff Way. She is a certified orthotist. She calls the Town of Burke “a gem” and moved there with her husband and three daughters taxes were lower than in Sun Prairie.
Rubrich said she had already received a request from a constituent to look into new playground equipment at Ledger Park.
“I’m not sure how to do that, but it’s worth a discussion,” Rubrich said. “My children used to play there daily, and while the equipment was fine back then, I’m sure it’s a bit rough by now. “
Rubrich said she was motivated to run for the supervisor seat to help Town of Burke residents.
She said that the Burke Town Board has been an efficient steward of our tax dollars and she will continue that tradition.
Supervisor 4 incumbent Chris Truitt received 247 votes in an uncontested race. There were 13 write-ins for that seat.