Sun Prairie Parks Friends President Jonathan Stevens (with Sun Prairie alders Maureen Crombie, Mike Jacobs and Steve Stocker at left) made his remarks at the beginning of the Sun Prairie Parks Friends Earth Day Park Clean-Up and Tree Planting event on Saturday, April 23 at Sheehan Park. After opening remarks, volunteers spread to parks throughout the city to pick up trash and other debris.
Sun Prairie Lions Club members Bill Baker, Jim McCourt, Scott Ellingboe and Clyde Howell listened to the opening remarks at Sheehan Park during the Sun Prairie Parks Friends Park Clean-Up on April 23, then went to clean Westwynde Park and Cannery Square Park in Sun Prairie.
An unidentified volunteer picked up trash at Sheehan Park shortly after the conclusion of the opening ceremony for the Sun Prairie Parks Friends Park Clean-Up event on Saturday, April 23. Sun Prairie Parks Friends President Jonathan Stevens can be seen in the background talking to another volunteer.
Contributed/Bill Baker
Contributed/Bill Baker
Sun Prairie Parks Friends, Inc. (SPPF) thanks the community for participating in the 2022 Earth Day Park Clean Up and Tree Planting.
More than 200 people came out on Saturday April 23, 2022, for a beautiful, sunny Saturday to clean up the parks in Sun Prairie and plant trees at selected locations. Almost every park in the city was spruced up by the massive volunteer effort that started with an opening ceremony at Sheehan Park.
This is the second year the event has been hosted. The event was bolstered not only by the good weather, but a wonderful group of partners and sponsors. Full Mile Beer Co. & Kitchen provided free beverage coupons for all participants in support of the event. SEWA USA also sponsored the event with breakfast treats and a presentation on worldwide soil conservation.
Many area organizations like the YMCA, Optimist Club, Lions Club, Sun Prairie Moves, Cub Scout Pack 143, BSA Troops 47 and 747, the Friends of the Sun Prairie Library, the Sun Prairie Community Gardens, the Sun Prairie Media Center, the Sun Prairie Dream Park Board, Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, and City staff also sponsored the event by fielding teams. These organizations combined with many residents participated and showed the Sun Prairie community spirit and community support.
After brief remarks by City Council President and District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie, Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom, and Jonathan Stevens (SPPF President) the work crews set out from Sheehan Park to pick up trash and other debris from the parks, and plant trees for Earth Day.
The true success of the event was the number of parks that were cleaned up. It is estimated that volunteers visited almost all the city’s 45 parks and helped prepare them for spring.
SPPF thanks all its partners and sponsors, and all the individuals who participated in the event. SPPF is a volunteer organization that all can join, and it supports the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department through volunteer efforts, fund raising and advocacy.