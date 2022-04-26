Sun Prairie Parks Friends, Inc. (SPPF) thanks the community for participating in the 2022 Earth Day Park Clean Up and Tree Planting.

More than 200 people came out on Saturday April 23, 2022, for a beautiful, sunny Saturday to clean up the parks in Sun Prairie and plant trees at selected locations. Almost every park in the city was spruced up by the massive volunteer effort that started with an opening ceremony at Sheehan Park.

This is the second year the event has been hosted. The event was bolstered not only by the good weather, but a wonderful group of partners and sponsors. Full Mile Beer Co. & Kitchen provided free beverage coupons for all participants in support of the event. SEWA USA also sponsored the event with breakfast treats and a presentation on worldwide soil conservation.

Many area organizations like the YMCA, Optimist Club, Lions Club, Sun Prairie Moves, Cub Scout Pack 143, BSA Troops 47 and 747, the Friends of the Sun Prairie Library, the Sun Prairie Community Gardens, the Sun Prairie Media Center, the Sun Prairie Dream Park Board, Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, and City staff also sponsored the event by fielding teams. These organizations combined with many residents participated and showed the Sun Prairie community spirit and community support.

After brief remarks by City Council President and District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie, Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom, and Jonathan Stevens (SPPF President) the work crews set out from Sheehan Park to pick up trash and other debris from the parks, and plant trees for Earth Day.

The true success of the event was the number of parks that were cleaned up. It is estimated that volunteers visited almost all the city’s 45 parks and helped prepare them for spring.

SPPF thanks all its partners and sponsors, and all the individuals who participated in the event. SPPF is a volunteer organization that all can join, and it supports the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department through volunteer efforts, fund raising and advocacy.

For information on membership in the SPPF and future events, please visit https://parksfriends.org/.