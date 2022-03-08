A 24-year-old Sun Prairie woman is scheduled to make a March 21 initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court on a charge of homicide by negligent vehicle use in connection with the Feb. 24, 2021 collision that killed pedestrian Jacob A. Jacobson on West Main Street.
According to the criminal complaint, Ruth Varkey told police right after the crash at Ruby Lane and West Main that she was traveling eastbound in the left eastbound lane of West Main Street when she struck Jacobson traveling at approximately 45 mile per hour in the area that had a 30 MPH speed limit.
An officer asked Varkey where geographically she thought she struck Jacobson, and Varkey described that it was near the crosswalk at the intersection and past the intersection.
Varkey told police that it was dark and she did not see Jacobson until he was right in front of her vehicle, but by then, it was too late. Varkey also said Jacobson was “fast walking” from north to south across West Main Street when she struck him with her Subaru.
A witness confirmed Varkey accurately described Jacobson as "fast walking" across West Main from Ruby Lane to Foxdale Drive when he was struck by Varkey's vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.
Video from Varsity Bar & Grill also confirmed Varkey's account of what happened.
However, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper with the Technical Reconstruction Unit used video evidence from the Varsity Bar and time distance methodology to calculate the average speed of Varkey’s Subaru during the above-stated incident. The trooper calculated Varkey's speed while traveling eastbound was 52 to 57 MPH.
Days after the crash, Sun Prairie Police Lt. Ryan Cox verified Varkey was not using her phone at the time of the collision.
A SPPD Officer who witnessed the crash while en route to a separate call for service immediately stopped and rendered aid to Jacobson, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dane County Medical Examiner's Office Investigator Brianna Gunderson told Sun Prairie police that an autopsy confirmed Jacobson suffered injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. Gunderson said Jacobson’s cause of death was blunt force trauma of the head, torso, and right lower extremity, and that his manner of death was accident (pedestrian struck by sport utility vehicle), according to the complaint.
If convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalties allowed by law, Varkey will receive 10 years imprisonment and be fined $25,000.