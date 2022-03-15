To prepare for the traffic when the second Sun Prairie High School opens, turn lanes will be added, and existing ones will be extended at the intersection of Grand Avenue-Highway 19-Highway C. A new traffic signal will also go up at Grand Avenue and Blue Heron Boulevard, along with other traffic improvements.
The City of Sun Prairie is set to make traffic improvements on the westside to handle the boost in vehicles when Sun Prairie West High School opens this fall.
Turn lanes will be added, and existing ones will be extended at the intersection of Grand Avenue and highways 19 and C. A new traffic light will also go up at Grand Avenue and Blue Heron Boulevard, along with other traffic improvements.
The city’s west side — the current center of retail and residential growth — will get even busier when the new high school opens. On a typical weekday, the new high school is expected to generate 5,650 new trips each weekday initially and increase to 7,070 new trips when projected full student capacity is reached around 2032, according to a traffic impact study.
Peak traffic times at Sun Prairie West High School will be during the morning, when students let out in the afternoon, and the evening commute.
Traffic improvements will help alleviate the stacking of turning vehicles and increase flow of straight-through traffic on Grand Avenue and Highway 19.
“The City of Sun Prairie and the Sun Prairie Area School District together will be closely monitoring traffic control, traffic patterns and overall safety throughout the school opening,” said Tom Veith, City of Sun Prairie Engineering Director
There will also be sidewalk improvements and medians for pedestrians. Speed limits aren’t expected to change as part of the traffic improvements, Veith said.
Unlike the Sun Prairie East High School, 888 Grove St., students and staff at the city’s second high school will have access to the Metro commuter bus route.
Traffic improvement construction is expected to begin in late April or early May and be completed before the school opens. Construction will be shifted so Grand Avenue will remain open during the road work, Veith said.
“It is a very ambitious goal for the amount of work here but we have confidence that we will be able to achieve those goals,” Veith told Sun Prairie Public Works Committee members last month.
The project is estimated to cost $1.8 million. Veith said the school district is expected to pick up $1.25 million of the final price tag. The city is bidding out the project, so the final numbers are still pending. The city will also pay to relocate American Transmission Company poles. ATC estimates that will cost $347,478.