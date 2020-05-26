The contractor will continue with storm sewer installation on Grandview from Crossing Ridge Trail to Broome Street, according to City of Sun Prairie staff engineer Clint Christenson.
The grading and removal crew will be on Crossing Ridge Trail working south from Grandview Drive. Christenson said if the contractor finishes the storm sewer to Broome Street they will start the storm sewer on Crossing Ridge Trail working south from Grandview Drive.
The temporary mailboxes for Crossing Ridge will be at the Grandview / Tower Drive intersection.
