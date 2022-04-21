Sun Prairie police arrested a 31-year-old Sun Prairie man April 20th after he turned himself into police in connection with an April 19 gun call in the 1700 block of West Main Street, near Park Circle.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said police are still attempting to piece together what happened, but a female in a vehicle near Park Circle called police at 9:06 a.m. to report that a male in another vehicle had just flashed a handgun at her.
The female exited the vehicle and reported the incident to management at Park Circle and was there when police arrived. The male left the area, Cox said. Police were able to receive a full statement from the female later that day.
Cox said the suspect — 31-year-old Adrian Amos — turned himself into police and was arrested on tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed and bail jumping. Police transported him to the Dane County Jail in connection with the charges.
PHMDC seeks dog after Sun Prairie bite incidentPublic Health Madison Dane County is looking for information about a dog that bit a person on Monday April 18, 2022 between 10 a.m. and noon on the walking trails in the prairie area near the Sun Prairie Dog Park located on South Bird Street.
The bite occurred when the running loose and the victim was on the trail and was approached by the dog.
The person who received the dog bite did not see any owner or other person with the dog at the time of the bite.
The dog is described as a large black dog with medium length hair coat and wearing a possibly blue collar with tags.
Individuals with information about this incident should call the Police and Fire Dispatcher at 608-255-2345 and ask for an Animal Services Officer.
If the dog is not found, the bite victim may be required to complete a series of expensive shots to prevent rabies.
PHMDC responds to more than 500 animal bites each year. To reduce animal bites:
• When walking a dog, shorten the leash and leave enough space between your dog and anyone passing by to avoid contact.
• Teach children how to safely interact with pets, avoid hugging or kissing dogs and always ask permission before petting someone’s animal.
• Don’t use your legs or arms to break up a dog fight; instead, find an object to break them apart.
• If you or your pet are involved in a bite situation, always treat it like a car accident by exchanging contact information with the other pet’s owner.
Coffee with a Cop at MOKAThe next Coffee With A Cop will be on Monday, April 25, 2022 from 9-10 a.m. and will be held at the MOKA Coffee location at 900 Windsor St. The mission of Coffee With a Cop is to break down barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know officers in your neighborhood.
Police seek waxed maleSun Prairie police are seeking a male patron from Waxing The City, 2812 Prairie Lakes Drive, in connection with an April 19 incident that allegedly occurred at the business.
Cox said the male patron received a waxing procedure from a female employee, then allegedly began touching his genitals. The female employee reported the male to another employee, but police have been unable to learn the identity of the male.
Cox said police will be attempting further contacts with the business to determine possible charges if they can determine the identity of the male, but that the male will also be issued a trespass ban from the business.
Horse Fair traffic to cause Beltline delaysThe Dane County Sheriff’s Office has informed motorists of expected traffic delays around the Alliant Energy Center on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 because of the haves traffic expected at the Great Midwest Horse Fair.
Highway 12/18 (also known as the Beltline), John Nolen Drive and Rimrock Road will experience a significant increase in traffic volume from approximately 6 a.m.-noon both days, according to Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer.
The annual Midwest Horse Fair begins Friday morning at the Alliant Energy Center. Tens of thousands of spectators and exhibitors will be arriving during the height of the morning commute, and authorities expect both east and westbound lanes of the Beltline to be congested.
Schaffer said law enforcement officers will be directing traffic at the main gate, Rimrock Road/Rusk Avenue intersection, and the John Nolen Drive/Rimrock Road intersection. Signs will be placed along the Beltline to help direct motorists. As always, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Freeway Service truck will be on the Beltline to respond to any traffic related issues causing delays.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office asks motorists, if possible, to avoid Highway 12/18 near the Park Street, Rimrock Road, and John Nolan exits on Friday because of the volume of traffic anticipated that day.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes