Sun Prairie Media Center (SPMC)

The Sun Prairie Media Center — home to KSUN and KIDS-4 public access cable TV channels and 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio — is located on the east end of the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive.

 Sun Prairie Media Center

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

5/7/228 AM Talk of the Town, After Words, 04-13-22

10:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-22-22

11 AM Sun Prairie News, 04-25-22

11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 05-05-2022

12 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Turning Red

12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mumbai Modern

1 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fun Fresh Summer Recipes

1:30 PM Parenting Game, Holistic Healing

2 PM The Spot for Health, Cervical Curve

2:30 PM Author Anne Goodwin, 04-19-22

3:00 PM Colonial Club Commentator, May 2022

3:30 PM Colonial Club, Patti Stockdale

4:10 PM Colonial Club, Chaos in the Kitchen

5:30 PM Habitat Home Dedication, 4-21-2022

6 PM Chamber Business Luncheon: Scott Semroc

7 PM Regional African American History Academic Challenge

8:30 PM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22

9:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-13-22

10 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-25-22

10:30 PM Still Standing, Edward McGuire

11 PM Reel Reviews, 05-05-2022

11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Turning Red

5/8/228 AM Sacred Hearts, 05-08-2022

9 AM Peace Lutheran, 05-01-2022

10 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 05-01-2022

11 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 05-01-2022

12:15 PM Our Saviors Church, 05-01-2022

1:15 PM Friends of the Library Recruitment

1:30 PM Living in Victory, Forgiveness, Pt 1

2 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-25-22

2:30 PM SPASD School Board, 04-27-22

3:35 PM Regional African American History Academic Challenge

5 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-22-22

5:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-13-22

6 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-25-22

6:30 PM Business Improvement District Board, 05-05-22

7:30 PM Special Historical Library and Museum Board, 05-04-22

9:30 PM Media Center Commission, 05-04-22

10:40 PM Committee of the Whole, 05-03-22

5/9/228 AM Talk of the Town, After Words, 04-13-22

10:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-22-22

11 AM Sun Prairie News, 04-25-22

11:30 AM Living in Victory, Forgiveness, Pt 1

12 PM Still Standing, Edward McGuire

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Cervical Curve

1 PM Parenting Game, Holistic Healing

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fun Fresh Summer Recipes

2 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mumbai Modern

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Turning Red

3 PM Reel Reviews, 05-05-2022

3:30 PM Habitat Home Dedication, 4-21-2022

4 PM Media Center Commission, 05-04-22

5 PM Business Improvement District Board, 05-05-22

6 PM SPASD Meetings Live, School Board

8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-25-22

9 PM Regional African American History Academic Challenge

10:30 PM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22

11:20 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22

5/10/228 AM Reel Reviews, 05-05-2022

8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 05-06-22

9 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mumbai Modern

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Fun Fresh Summer Recipes

10 AM Parenting Game, Holistic Healing

10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Cervical Curve

11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Ember Foods

12 PM Colonial Club Commentator, May 2022

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-09-22

1 PM Author Anne Goodwin, 04-19-22

1:30 PM Habitat Home Dedication, 4-21-2022

2 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-13-22

2:30 PM Talk of the Town, After Words, 04-13-22

4:45 PM Friends of the Library Recruitment

5 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 05-06-22

5:30 PM Regional African American History Academic Challenge

7 PM City Meetings Live, Plan Commission

8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-09-22

9 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-13-22

9:30 PM Still Standing, Edward McGuire

10 PM Chamber Business Luncheon: Scott Semroc

10:50 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

5/7/2022

8 AM Gryffindorians

9:30 AM The Tentacle Team

11 AM Secret Sloth Society

12:45 PM Dog Brushing

1 PM Wolf Pack

2:30 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent

4 PM WYKMWAM Crew

5 PM PotaFOE

6:45 PM Dog Treats

7 PM Kids Nine News Crew

9 PM Happy Mealers

10:30 PM Bacon Makes it Better

11:45 PM Fun with Music

5/8/228 AM PMMS Band, 5-7-19

9:15 AM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21

10 AM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21

11 AM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21

12 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids

1:30 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22

2:15 PM Taking Care of Cooper

2:30 PM Middle School Jazz Fest, 2-18-22

3:30 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 02-21-22

4 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22

4:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-28-22

5 PM Read Your Heart Out

6:15 PM Northside, Fall Festival 2021

6:30 PM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22

7:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22

8:15 PM Dog Adventures

8:30 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22

9:45 PM Videos by Jordan

10 PM PVMS 7th Gr Band, 2-21-22

10:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

11:15 PM Teacher Interviews

11:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

5/9/228 AM DIY Candy

8:30 AM SPMC Summer Workshops 2021

2 PM Pinewood Derby, 2-8-20

3:15 PM Sankofa, Student Projects, 2020

4 PM Crazy Yoga Positions

4:45 PM Pancake Maker Test

5 PM The Eli Show — Episode 4

5:30 PM Youth Presentations

6 PM Mock Trial Project

9 PM KIDS-4 History Compilation

10:15 PM Dog Adventures

10:30 PM Ice Age Trail & Lunar Eclipse

11 PM Three Marker Challenge #1

11:45 PM Sugar Rush Jr.

5/10/228 AM Wed-Nes-Day Crew

8:31 AM Secret Sloth Society

10:15 AM Fun Skits

10:30 AM Wolf Pack

12 PM Thursday Night Live, 2021-2022

8:15 PM Videos by Jordan

8:30 PM PotaFOE

10:15 PM Dog Adventures

10:30 PM The Tentacle Team