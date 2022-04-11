Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, April 6, 2022:
Municipal Court
Joeslin Abarca, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Feb. 5, dismissed.
Jasheeda Abdul Rahman, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way to pedestrian at controlled intersection March 3, $73.60.
Vestee M. Adams, Sun Prairie operating while suspended March 12, $124.
Jose A Alamo Rodriguez, Middleton, operating motor vehicle without insurance March 12, $124.
David S. Arguijo Palma, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Feb. 26, $124.
Joshua M. Barrigar, Madison, retail theft March 19, $187.
Jonathan S. Boott, Sun Prairie, spending on highway or street within city limitsMarch 3, $98.80.
Jeremy D. Bredeson, Middleton, operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $861; operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol .08 or more, dismissed.
Hector H. Castrejon-Mata, Sun Prairie, unreasonable and imprudent speed violation, $136.60; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; both occurred March 7.
Kiarra N. Cook, Sun Prairie, reckless driving, $313; speeding on highway or street within city limits, $439; non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80; violation of red traffic control signal, $98.80; and speeding in excess of posted limit, $218.50; all occurred March 7.
Kiarra N. Cook, Sun Prairie, violation of red traffic control signal, $98.80; reckless driving, $313; unreasonable and imprudent speed violation, $136.60; all occurred March 8.
Paul D. Cotts, Columbus, deviating from lane of traffic March 7, $136.60.
Susan E. De Vinney, Sun Prairie, illegal left turn March 12, $98.80.
Joshua R. Denson, Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn Feb. 21, $98.80.
Cody A. Fields, Madison, operating while suspended March 12, $124.
Leticia M. Gonzalez, DeForest, operating a motor vehicle without insurance March 13, $10.
Allen D. Holsbo, Sun Prairie, auto following too closely, $124; operating after vocation, dismissed; operating motor vehicle without insurance, dismissed; all occurred Sept. 16, 2021.
Lauren K. Jacobson, Oregon, inattentive driving March 12, $111.40.
Michael D. Jasper, Waunakee, disorderly conduct Feb. 1, $250.
Geoffrey C. Kelnosky, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct March 16, $187.
Erik K. Lafler, Marshall, retail theft Nov. 24, $376.
Darien T. Lanagan, Milwaukee, duty/striking property Dec. 31, $187.
Angela L. Larson, Sun Prairie, reckless driving, $313; duty/striking property, $187; both occurred March 2.
Shannon M. Maloney, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without insurance March 14, dismissed.
Jose Martinez-Hernandez, Marshall, operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol .08 or more, dismissed; operating left of center, dismissed; operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $861; operating motor vehicles without insurance, dismissed; all occurred Feb. 27.
Michael A. Meicher, Waunakee, possession of drug paraphernalia March 15, $313.
Aron Neave Vaquera, Waterloo, turn indicated by marker March 12, $98.80.
Calysta H. Orvis, Madison, operating while suspended Feb. 13, dismissed.
Jakyra Y. Peeples, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation March 12, $124.
Garrett J. Phillips, Madison, operating while suspended, dismissed; deviating from designated lane, dismissed; operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $735; all occurred Feb. 19.
Kalvin Poore Sr., Fitchburg, operating after revocation March 13, $124.
Antonio Ramirez-Martinez, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance March 6, $10.
Curtia S. Sails, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Feb. 26, $124.
Shawnzell A. Smith, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended March 13, $124.
Andrew R. Sproule, Beaver Dam, auto following too closely March 10, $124.
Lindsey R. Stiener, Sun Prairie, auto following too closely March 10, $124.
Sheena R. Vyse, Sun Prairie, failure to send child to school regularly Feb. 17, $439.
Shawn M. Walker, Madison, unsafe or improper turn Feb. 27, $98.80.
Parking Court
Lael R. Horan, Sun Prairie, parking on left side of highway, $25.
Justus E. Jackson, Sun Prairie, snow emergency parking prohibited, $80.
Esperdell McGee, Jr, Sun Prairie, parking on private property w/o consent, $50.
Jaiah J. Oneal, Sun Prairie, snow emergency parking prohibited, dismissed.
Tanner D. Tiedeman, Sun Prairie, snow emergency parking prohibited, $25.
Nikita B. Williams, Sun Prairie, no parking emergency snow route, $60.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes