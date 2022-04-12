Adventures in Movie Making

As part of its summer youth programming, Sun Prairie Media Center will present Adventures in Movie Making in two sessions, with Session 1 taking place June 20-23 and Session 2 taking place July 11-14, as part of its 2022 summer workshops. All summer workshops will be taught from the Sun Prairie Media Center, located in the Sun Prairie Public Library building at 1350 Linnerud Drive, Suite 2.

 Contributed/Sun Prairie Media Center

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

4/13/22

8 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

8:40 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin

9 AM Municipal Court Live

10 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-08-22

10:30 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Bartender 608

11:15 AM Friends of the Library Recruitment

11:30 AM CMS And You, Preventive Services

12 PM Colonial Club Commentator, April 2022

12:35 PM The Spot for Health, Posture and TMJ

1 PM Parenting Game, Abby’s Ride

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fresh Ideas for Spring

2 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mumbai Modern

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Turning Red

3 PM Reel Reviews, 04-08-2022

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-08-22

4 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-11-22

4:30 PM City Meetings Live, Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission

6 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-11-22

6:30 PM City Meetings Live, Historical Library and Museum Board

8 PM Housing For All Virtual Workshop, 2-10-2022

9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-11-22

10 PM Parenting Game, Abby’s Ride

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 04-08-2022

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Death Kiss

4/14/22

8 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Charcuterie Boards

9 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-08-22

9:30 AM CMS And You, Preventive Services

10 AM Colonial Club Commentator, April 2022

10:35 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

11:15 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Bartender 608

12 PM Multicultural Storybook Reading, PPA

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-11-22

1 PM Parenting Game, Abby’s Ride

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fresh Ideas for Spring

2: PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mumbai Modern

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Turning Red

3 PM Reel Reviews, 04-08-2022

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-08-22

4 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-16-22

4:35 PM Housing For All Virtual Workshop, 2-10-2022

6 PM City Meetings Live, Public Library Board

6:30 PM Thursday Night Live, 04-14-22

7:30 PM Municipal Court, 04-13-22

8:30 PM Public Works Committee, 04-12-22

9:30 PM Plan Commission, 04-12-22

11 PM Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission, 04-13-22

4/15/22

8 AM Colonial Club Commentator, April 2022

8:30 AM CMS And You, Preventive Services

9 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mumbai Modern

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Fresh Ideas for Spring

10 AM Parenting Game, Abby’s Ride

10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Posture and TMJ

11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Bartender 608

11:45 AM Friends of the Library Recruitment

12 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-11-22

12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-08-22

1 PM Talk of the Town, After Words, 04-13-22

3 PM Celebrating Black History Month, Joyce Salter Johnson

4 PM Multicultural Storybook Reading, PPA

4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Turning Red

5 PM Reel Reviews, 04-14-2022

5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-08-22

6 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-11-22

6:25 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-16-22

7 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22

8:10 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin

8:30 PM Multicultural Storybook Reading, PPA

9 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-11-22

9:30 PM Parenting Game, Abby’s Ride

10 PM Reel Reviews, 04-14-2022

10:30 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, The Rogues Tavern

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

4/13/22

8 AM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22

9:30 AM PMMS Band, 2-21-22

10:30 AM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21

11:30 AM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21

12:30 PM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21

1 PM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21

1:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21

2 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20

2:30 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20

3:30 PM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 2-17-20

4 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent — LIVE

4:30 PM PVMS Band, 12-5-19

5 PM CHUMS 9th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19

6 PM CHUMS 8th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19

7 PM PMMS Band, 12-5-19

7:30 PM Sun Prairie Honor Band, 11-16-19

8 PM CHUMS 9th Gr. Band, 5-22-19

9 PM CHUMS 8th Gr. Band, 5-22-19

10 PM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 5-7-19

10:30 PM PMMS Band, 5-7-19

4/14/22

8 AM When Pigs Fly Crew

10:30 AM Eight Electric Actors

12:30 PM The Masked Actors

2:30 PM Videos by Jordan

2:45 PM Dog Adventures

3 PM Secret Sloth Society

4:30 PM Wolf Pack

6 PM WYKMWAM Crew

6:30 PM Thursday Night Live show

7:15 PM How to Make a Souffle

7:30 PM PotaFOE Crew

9 PM Thursday Night Live, 04-14-22

9:30 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent

11 PM The Tentacle Team

4/15/22

8 AM How to Make a Souffle

8:15 AM Dog Brushing

8:30 AM Videos by Jordan

8:45 AM Dog Adventures

9 AM Pack 879 Blue and Gold

9:30 AM Guide to Legend of Zelda

10:30 AM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21

11 AM Challenge Competition

11:30 AM DIY Candy

12 PM Adventures in Reporting, 2021

1:30 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2021

2 PM Alice In Wonderland Play

2:30 PM Interviews in 2020 by Danny

3 PM Adventures in Animation, 2020

3:30 PM Adventures in Movie Making-2, 2020

4:30 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020

5:30 PM Adventures in Mobile Filmmaking, 2020

6:30 PM Adventures In Internet Videos, 2020

7:30 PM Crazy Yoga Positions

8:15 PM Sankofa, Student Projects, 2020

9 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22

10:30 PM Sankofa, Student Projects, 2019

11 PM Video Game Play, Mario Cart

11:30 PM Three Marker Challenge

Recommended for you