Sun Prairie was named the 10th best small city to bike in and the 22nd best overall city nationwide in 2022 by PeopleForBikes in conjunction with Trek Bicycle.
“I think this is a good reflection on the amount of work the city has put in the past few years,” City of Sun Prairie Transportation Coordinator Alexander Brown said. “Whenever there is a new road project, it’s in our policy to put in bike lanes.”
This is the sixth consecutive year that these rankings have been published. There were 1,105 cities ranked in total across the United States and Canada.
PeopleForBikes’ City Ratings program highlights communities that embrace bicycles as a tool for mobility, economic growth and recreation in comparison to the vast majority of American cities that haven’t made changes to make communities more bikeable.
“The ratings are important because biking is a great measure of livability,” Brown said. “It is vital to bike and walk across the community and interact with others. I think this speaks wonders to Sun Prairie.”
Brown acknowledged how vital the nonprofit organization Sun Prairie Moves has been in leading the way, improving biking conditions in the city.
Chris Clinton is a co-founding member of Sun Prairie Moves (formerly known as the Sun Prairie Bicycle Advocacy Group), as well as a member of the city’s transit commission and chairman of the Sun Prairie Bicycle Subcommittee.
“We focus on developing multi-mobile paths. In addition to bicyclists, they allow pedestrians, people with wheelchairs and strollers access across the city . . . it gives everyone the opportunity to get outside,” Clinton said. “It gives the youth an opportunity to travel who don’t have access to cars.”
Each city is rated on a scale of 1-100 based on factors like city speed limits, existing infrastructure, overall safety and community input.
Sun Prairie scored one of the highest city ratings at 58/100. The city is in the 98th percentile in both overall cities and small cities.
Sun Prairie’s network score was 60/100, grading on access to neighborhoods, access to jobs and schools, access to essential services and more. The average network score for all cities was just 25.
Clinton spoke highly of the city’s efforts to improve network accessibility and safety.
“It’s showing the efforts that advocacy groups and alders have given towards improving our biking,” Clinton said. “Hopefully it gets people to move here.”
He added that the city has a 22-mile trail network made up of mostly bike paths around the city, and that the city is connecting each new neighborhood with that path network.
Sun Prairie’s community score was 53/100, grading on how familiar people are with local resources and city efforts regarding biking, how often hiking is used for transportation, how well biking connects people to places they want to go and how safe people feel riding a bike in their city. The average community score for all cities was just 24.
“With the cost of gas and automobiles going up, it’s nice to be able to support people within the city with other means of transportation,” Clinton said. “We are looking at the commuter for work purposes and the groups that are using it for recreational purposes as well.”
According to the President and CEO of PeopleForBIkes, Jenn Dice, the group’s goal is to work with the bike industry, advocacy partners and elected officials to make America the best place for biking. These ratings help evaluate cities, benchmark progress and advise them what needs to be done to be more accessible for biking.
Out of the 1,058 cities ranked in the U.S., 95% of them scored less than 50/100, showing that the United States as a whole has much room for improvement to improve bicycling experiences in communities.
PeopleForBikes provides several easy ways for cities to improve their scores. One common method is lowering speed limits in residential areas.
“Respected studies from groups like American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials (AASHTO) and the Lund Institute in Sweden highlight that just a 10% reduction in speed on streets results in 34% fewer fatal crashes,” City Ratings Program Director Rebecca Davies said in the Press Forward press release.
“Not only can cities quickly improve their scores by reducing speeds,” Davies added, “they create safer places to ride in the process.”
Sun Prairie edged Madison’s rating by one point.
“Madison has a deep network of bicycle use,” Clinton said. “We’ve been very active in growing a similar network. We are working with Madison on a safer way to connect the two cities by bike.”
Sun Prairie has also received a Bronze Community status with the League of American Bicyclists for several years and the city is working with that group to improve that status.
“We will continue to work with the mayor, alders and city staff,” Clinton added, “to continue to grow our infrastructure.”