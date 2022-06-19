Gavel

Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, June 15, 2022:

Nicholas A. Adamek, Owatonna, Minn., operating while suspended May 8, $124.

Jabarri A. Anglin, Sun Prairie, improper stop at stop sign May 20, $98.80.

Theresa M. Brown, Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn May 13, $98.80.

Tyrone K. Chrisco-Johnson, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license May 26, $124.

Janae L. Dell, Madison, speeding in excess of posted limits, $149.20; operating while suspended, $124; both occurred May 21.

Karin A. Glasgow, Waukesha, failure to follow indicated turn May 14, $98.80.

Kristin M. Harrington, Windsor, retail theft Feb. 21, dismissed.

Julie AD Harris, DeForest, disorderly conduct April 29, dismissed.

Ikran Y. Maruf, Madison, unreasonable and imprudent speed May 23, $136.60.

Tatiana S. Mason, Madison, owner’s liability/failure to stop after accident May 14, $691.

Kenneth L. Mills, Lyndon Station, improper signal for sign or turn May 19, $98.80.

Ahmad M. Moghadam, Oregon, speeding in excess of poste limit May 20, $174.30

Sheeba Nair, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right of way on one half of a single lane road May 25, $111.40

Kozette Z. Rosenthal, Madison, improper signal for stop or turn May 7, $98.80.

Charlene Stokes, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license May 29, $124.

Diane M. Wasieleski, Sun Prairie, failure to follow indicated turn May 18, $98.80.

Dennis Williams Jr. Sun Prairie, non-registration of motor vehicle May 23, $98.80.

--Compiled by Chris Mertes

