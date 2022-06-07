The City of Sun Prairie’s efforts to redesign a portion of Main Street through downtown Sun Prairie cleared another hurdle when the Sun Prairie Public Works Committee reacted favorably to the proposal but took no formal vote.
During the committee’s May 31 meeting, members of the committee that includes alders and citizen representatives heard the proposal that has been worked on for about a year by City of Sun Prairie staff.
City Engineer Tom Veith told the committee a work group consisting of several BID members, city staff, and others have been discussing pedestrian safety issues in the downtown. This work included several brain storming sessions and walk-throughs of the downtown. The work group quickly identified the primary area of concern at the offset intersection of Main and Columbus/King Streets, as well as the 200 block of E. Main between this intersection and Market/Church Street.
To address concerns raised in these areas, Veith said, the work group created several options for consideration. Each option would involve physical alterations to the roadways involved, all with the interest of pedestrian safety and the pedestrian experience downtown in mind.
After refinements to each option, the work group asked that staff meet with downtown business owners/operators and other stakeholders individually to explain the options and get their feedback, and to bring that feedback back to the BID for consideration.
“Overall, the discussions with downtown business owners/operators and other stakeholders went quite well,” Veith wrote in his report to the committee.
In total, city staff met with 21 different stakeholders or stakeholder groups in 19 different meetings, involving 36 individuals.
While concerns and questions about specific items related to individual businesses and locations were expressed, overall stakeholders seemed to take the big picture into account and clearly recognized that the good of the overall downtown needs to be the center of the conversation.
“Staff was encouraged by the discussions,” Veith wrote.
A total of four options that were presented for discussion, with some variations offered for two of the options. The options include:
• Option 1 includes the addition of a median that would eliminate all left turns at the offset intersection of Main Street and Columbus/King Streets, and bump outs of the curbs to make the pedestrian crosswalk in this location more visible and safer.
• Option 2 also includes the addition of a median at this intersection, and would eliminate all left turns except for the westbound-to-northbound left turn from Main onto Columbus Street. This option would include the crosswalk enhancements noted above in Option 1.
• Option 3 would extend the median proposed in Options 1 and 2 to the east all of the way to Market/Church Street, eliminating parking on the north side of the street to make room for the median.
• Option 4 would expand the sidewalk on the south side of the street to provide a substantial pedestrian/flex space, while shifting travel lanes to the north. Parking would be eliminated on the north side of Main Street, and retained on the south side.
Veith wrote that both Options 3 and 4 could be implemented in combination with either Option 1 or Option 2. Stakeholders were shown how these alternatives would work with both Options 3 and 4.
Of the options presented, Option 4 (with Option 2) was the clear favorite among the participants, with 68% of the groups favoring that option, and another 16% favoring Option 4 (with Option 1). No one mentioned a dislike for Option 4, and a few who preferred other options also mentioned that Option 4 would be a positive change.
Veith recommended the Public Works Committee consider sending a modified version of Option 4 (with Option 2) forward for further study and consideration.
“It was clearly the favored option among the stakeholders, and in staff’s opinion provides the most opportunity for positive change in the downtown while also addressing the pedestrian safety concerns that the work group identified,” Veith wrote.
City staff plans to look more closely at many of the concerns and comments provided by stakeholders. In addition, staff has followed up already on concerns related to the loss of on-street parking in the 100 block of East Main Street, and it appears that the spaces can be replaced with the proposed ‘bump-in’ of parking spaces in front of the Sun Prairie Historical Museum, 115 E. Main.
The committee agreement with the staff recommendation will be forwarded to the Sun Prairie Business Improvement District for consideration (it had already been shown a concept of the plan on May 5 and its Beautification Committee OK’d the plan on Friday, April 22).
If supported again by the BID, staff would bring the project forward for inclusion in the 2023-2032 Capitol Improvement Plan.
Veith also said review of the concept by the Public Works and/or Public Safety Committee would be part of the CIP review process.
Public Works Committee members did not want to formally vote to recommend approval of the proposal because it would be coming back to the committee in the future.
“Snow removal will be even more crucial if we move ahead with this,” remarked District 1 Alder and Public Works Committee member Terry McIlroy, referring to the addition of the medians and sidewalk as proposed in the staff-recommended Option 4 with Option 2.
Veith pointed out sidewalks will be larger and offer more snow storage. But he also said there are places on the south side of Main Street that barely comply or do not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act — something that could be made worse by large snow drifts — if nothing is done to upgrade the south side of Main.
City Public Services Director Adam Schleicher said the recommended option will not overly complicate snow removal. He also said eventually, most snow is hauled away.
District 2 Alder and Public Works Committee Chair Bob Jokisch said he hoped the changes will help sustain downtown businesses in Sun Prairie. “Certatnly I think there’s exciting possibilities in what you have here,” Jokisch added.
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker — who is not a committee member but attended the meeting — was one of the 16 who voted for the recommended option. He asked whether the changes to Columbus Street would hinder emergency vehicle access to and from Main Street.
Veith told the committee that Sun Prairie EMS, Police and Fire departments all participated in the review of each design. He said they believed they could adequately plan for any change in street design.
Stocker said he liked Option 4 with Option 2 because it adds more sidewalk to the south side. “I think that is something that is very much needed,” Stocker added.
If incorporated into the CIP, the project would need to be reviewed with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to ensure that it would meet their needs for Highway 19.
If the project appears workable after WisDOT review, a more refined design would be prepared and presented for approval through the Public Works Committee like any other public street project, and this process would include a public information meeting, as well.
Staff proposed to tentatively plan for 2023 design and 2024 construction, assuming the project is received well by city boards and committees, the Sun Prairie City Council, and WisDOT.