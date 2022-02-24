The City of Sun Prairie Clerk’s Office has some exciting announcements regarding 2022 elections.
City using all 8 polling locations in 2022Beginning with the 2022 Spring Election, all eight polling locations established by the city council in 2019 will be in use again with the exception of one. The Faith Place Church has been replaced with the Sun Prairie Municipal Building (City Hall) for District 1b.
All Sun Prairie registered voters are being mailed a postcard notifying them of their polling location on March 11, 2022.
Voters in these districts and corresponding wards will vote in their corresponding polling locations:
District 1a Wards 1, 2, 3 -- The Colonial Club, 301 Blankenheim Lane.
District 1b Wards 4, 5, 6, 7 -- City Hall 300 E Main Street.
District 2a Wards 8, 9, 10 -- Heartland Church, 800 Wilburn Road.
District 2b Wards 11, 12, 13 -- United Methodist Church, 702 North Street.
District 3a Wards 14, 15, 16, 17 -- Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive.
District 3b Wards 18, 19, 20, 21 -- Living Water Church, 3075 Prospect Drive.
District 4a Wards 22, 23, 24 -- Westside Community Service Building, 2598 West Main St.
District 4b Wards 25, 26, 27 -- Focus Church, 411 North Thompson Road.
Absentee voting informationIn-person absentee voting at City Hall and the Library will be available starting March 22, 2022. In addition to voting, you can also verify your voter registration status.
Sun Prairie Municipal Building (City Hall), 300 E Main StMarch 22, 2022 – March 25, 2022: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
March 26, 2022 — 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
March 28-31: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
April 1: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
April 2: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. (No Voter Registration, only Absentee Voting on this date).
Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud DriveMarch 22-24, 2022: 9:30 a.m.–6 p.m.
March 25: 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
March 26: 9:30–11:30 a.m.
March 28-31: 9:30 a.m.–6 p.m.
April 1: 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
April 2: 9:30–11:30 a.m. (no Voter Registration, only Absentee Voting on this date).
Who can request an absentee ballot? Any qualified elector who registers to vote. A qualified elector is a United States citizen, 18 years of age or older, who has resided in the district in which he or she intends to vote for at least 10 days.
In addition to In-person absentee voting, how else can you request an absentee ballot?
· Online at myvote.wi.gov
· Email to Voting@cityofsunprairie.com
· Mail-in requests to the City Clerk
Photo ID must accompany all absentee requests. Commonly used Photo ID documents are:
· State of Wisconsin driver’s license or ID card;
· Wisconsin DOT DL or ID card receipt;
· Military ID card; or
· US Passport.
Cessation of drop box use for absentee ballots
The City of Sun Prairie Clerk’s Office will stop allowing voters to use drop boxes for returning their voted absentee ballots.
On Jan. 20, 2022, Waukesha County Circuit Court Branch 1 issued an order that changes the way the clerk’s office has been collecting some absentee ballots. The order states that WEC’s interpretation of the state statutes is inconsistent with state law.
The order also describes ways a voter may return a voted absentee ballot. The options are:
• An elector must personally mail or deliver his or her own absentee ballot, except where the law explicitly authorizes an agent to act on an elector’s behalf;
• The only lawful methods for casting an absentee ballot pursuant to Wis. Stat.§ 6.87(4)(b)1. are for the elector to place the envelope containing the ballot in the mail or for the elector to deliver the ballot in person to the municipal clerk;
• The use of drop boxes, as described in the Memos issued by WEC, is not permitted under Wisconsin law unless the drop box is staffed by the clerk and located at the office of the clerk or a properly designated alternate site under Wis. Stat. § 6.855.
With this new guidance, the City of Sun Prairie will no longer be using drop boxes to collect absentee ballots.
Find voter information at myvote.wi.gov
MyVote Wisconsin (https://myvote.wi.gov) is a website specifically designed for voters. MyVote Wisconsin provides all Wisconsin residents – registered and non-registered electors – with information regarding the date of their next election, polling location, what will appear on their ballot, voter registration, absentee voting, the ward and districts in which they live, who holds office in their area, and how to contact their municipal clerk.
In addition, military voters and permanent overseas voters may use MyVote Wisconsin to request and receive an absentee ballot online.